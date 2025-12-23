Just like that 13 years of schooling is over for our HSC students.

"I'm looking forward to all of it, just one step at a time," Parkes High School Year 12 graduate Naomi Dunn said of her future.

"It's all very exciting at the moment."

HSC students across the Parkes Shire and the state received their HSC and ATAR results on Thursday, thrilled to see it all concluded and eager to begin the next stages of their young lives.

A cohort of Year 12 students from Parkes High School came together to share their results.

It's no surprise Parkes High School's dux Sam Rivett earned an ATAR of 94.45.

He received a band 6 equivalent in extension 1 maths and band 5 equivalent in extension 2 maths, and band 5s in chemistry, physics and English advanced.

"I'm pretty chuffed - it's not a massive surprise, I've done enough work for it," he said.

"The HSC is not as bad as they made out but it's the additional pressure that is."

Sam will be completing actuarial studies, a maths and heavy finance degree at ANU in Canberra.

He's on a significant scholarship at ANU next year called the Tuckwell Scholarship, which has been described as "the most transformational undergraduate scholarship program in Australia" that selects 25 talented school-leavers across the country and doesn't just focus on academics.

Sam doesn't have a specific job in mind yet but is excited to be heading to Australia's capital and national government base.

"It has variety, I have a bit more flexibility in deciding what I want," he said.

"Aim as high as possible. And if you don't make it you know you've done as best as you could. If you aim low and achieve your goals, you don't know what you could have done," said Sam Rivett, Parkes High School's dux who achieved an ATAR of 94.45.

For Naomi, she received four band 5s in biology, chemistry, mathematics advance and PDHPE, all culminating in an ATAR of 87.75.

"The HSC wasn't quite what I was expecting... It was just different and not what I had prepared for," she said.

"There were a lot of long days in the lead up, overall it wasn't as bad as everybody said it was."

Naomi now has her sights set on studying medical radiation science and nuclear medicine at the University of Newcastle.

"I absolutely love chemistry," she said.

"When I first learnt what they do in a CT scan... I just thought it was so cool and I'd love to do that all day, everyday."

After getting a band 6 in industrial technology, Luka Parkin received an ATAR result of 70.3.

He's been granted early entry into Wollongong University to study civil engineering.

"I just want a job where I can travel and be part of big projects," he said.

"I'm looking forward to 'adulting'," Luka smiled, looking at what's ahead.

Nina Richardson-Bartley was happy with a band 5 in agriculture, receiving an ATAR of 57.75.

She's also wanting a career where she can travel so she's doing a nursing degree at the University of Canberra.

Elsie Orr received a band 5 in agriculture and biology, and band 4s in English, maths and PDHPE, resulting in an ATAR of 66.5.

She's taking a year off before moving to Wollongong to study to become a primary school teacher, following in her mum's footsteps.

"My mum is a teacher and she loves it," Elsie said.

Darcy Summerhayes received a band 5 in metal work, band 4s in PDHPE, English and modern history, and a band 3 in maths.

His ATAR is 60.7 and he'll be doing a boilermaker apprenticeship with Northparkes Operations next year.

Matayah Guy received a band 5 in construction and band 4s in community family studies and PDHPE, with an ATAR of 56.95.

She's heading off to the University of Newcastle too to study sport science and says she's looking forward to experiencing life outside of school everyday.

Tom Ball got band 4s in biology and PDHPE and a band 3 in chemistry, with an ATAR of 57.

He's having a gap year next year where he's considering travelling.

Twin brother Joshua Ball received a band 4 in English and maths, and a HSC mark of 93 per cent in his sport, lifestyle and recreation subject.

He was awarded an ATAR of 62.1 and will be starting an apprenticeship at Northparkes Operations next year too as an auto electrician.

Looking back on their HSC year, these teens have a little advice for the next cohort of Year 12 students:

"It's not that serious", "chemistry is easy", "get early entry" and "don't reinvent the wheel".

"Listen to your teachers, they've been there before. So when Ms Back tells you not to leave it until the last minute, she means it," Nina laughed.

"Aim as high as possible," Sam said.

"And if you don't make it you know you've done as best as you could.

"If you aim low and achieve your goals, you don't know what you could have done."