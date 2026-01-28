Level 3 water restrictions have immediately been imposed for the Parkes Shire Council-controlled section of the Forbes to Tottenham water supply.

The 130km B-Section Pipeline, which runs from Forbes to Tottenham via Gunningbland, Bogan Gate, Trundle and Tullamore, is currently under pressure, council said when introducing the restrictions to residents on Wednesday afternoon.

This is due to declining storage levels within the network, forecasted extended hot weather, increased demand on the system and the introduction of Level 4 water restrictions by Lachlan Shire Council beyond Tullamore.

Council's General Manager Kent Boyd said the restrictions are necessary to help manage water supply and maintain security across the network.

“In an effort to effectively manage water supply and security for our residents, as well as those in neighbouring shires, Level 3 water restrictions are being introduced for residents in Gunningbland, Bogan Gate, Trundle and Tullamore,” he said.

“Council will continue to closely monitor storage levels and system demand, and will review restrictions as conditions change.”

Under Level 3 water restrictions, domestic users can water with handheld hoses, soaker hoses, micro-sprays and drip systems. Watering is not permitted on Mondays, and the use of non-fixed sprinklers is not allowed.

Residents may only water in accordance with the following instructions council have created using an “odd and even” house number system:

Watering permitted for a maximum of two hours between 6am-9am and 6pm-9pm.

Households will alternate days watering with odd house numbers to water Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and even house numbers to water Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

There are no restrictions for commercial premises that require water for essential business activities, council said. However, where a residential premise is connected to a commercial premise, residential water restrictions will still apply.

Water use contrary to this notice, Mr Boyd said, may result in authorised officers issuing an on-the-spot penalty for $220 to either a corporation or an individual, and/or a restriction on service or disconnection of water supply. A reconnection fee will apply when supply is restored.

"Under the local Government Act 1993, the maximum penalty that may be applied for a breach of imposed water restrictions is $2200 for corporations and $220 for individuals," Mr Boyd said.

For further information on the Level 3 water restrictions contact council’s Manager Infrastructure Operations Graeme Bayliss 6861 2333.

More information is also available on council's website: https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Services/Customer-service/Rates-charges-and-online-payments/Water-and-Sewer/Water-restrictions.