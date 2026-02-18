Parkes Shire Council has voted to formally object the Energy from Waste (EfW) facility that has been proposed to be built in Parkes.

An amended motion now carrying six points, first put forward by Mayor Neil Westcott, was unanimously passed by councillors during council's monthly meeting on Tuesday, with it followed an applause from a full gallery of members of the public.

Council will now move to formally "reject and object in the strongest possible terms" the proposed project and any other EfW facility within the Parkes Shire, and will lobby the NSW Government "in the strongest possible way" to prevent the facility progressing in the shire.

“For the removal of any doubt, this means that Parkes Council, in totality, is against the EfW project," Mayor Westcott said following the meeting.

"We are opposed to it, we will not be supporting it.

"We are not the determining body, but whatever influence we can bring to bear it will be in the form of absolute rejection."

Members of the public filled the gallery during Parkes Shire Council's monthly meeting on Tuesday as councillors discussed and voted on a motion to formally object the proposed Energy from Waste facility in Parkes.

Cr Westcott said the decision reflects the strong community sentiment driven by the absence of government-led engagement on the proposal.

And more critically, he said, council’s objection will require the NSW Government to refer the planning assessment to the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC).

“Our first duty is to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents, the integrity of our environment, and the reputation of our agricultural sector," Cr Westcott said.

"When government provides no credible information to demonstrate safety, the community can only conclude that these risks may exist, and that is a failure of leadership."

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting Mayor Westcott's motion initially had eight points in a nine-page document also containing its purpose, background and correspondence from the mayor to the Premier Chris Minns and from the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

After reviewing it, he led the discussion with his fellow councillors to put forward an amended motion that he said "reflected more clarity" against the EfW project for the community.

Before it was voted on and accepted, each councillor - with the exception of Cr Louise O'Leary who was the only councillor absent from the meeting - spoke on the subject.

Cr Doug Pout was the second to speak and among those to call for the amendments, alongside Cr Joy Paddison, who said there will be more to come later but wanted those to be discussed among councillors during their next workshop.

She suggested the idea of a working party.

Cr Doug Pout and Cr Joy Paddison called for amendments to the Energy from Waste motion during Tuesday's Parkes Shire Council meeting.

It's been 11 months since the state government announced the project in its entirety and its proponents appointed to build it.

Cr Westcott said at the time council was committed, and he too personally, to putting the safety of the environment and human health above all else as they sought to understand the risks and opportunity of the development.

The amended motion is as follows:

1. Formally rejects and objects in the strongest possible terms to the proposed Energy from Waste (EfW) displaying our clear opposition to any EfW facility within the Parkes Shire.

2. Lobby the NSW Government in the strongest possible way to prevent the Energy from Waste facility progressing in the shire.

3. Reiterates its request to the Minister for Planning, that the proposal be urgently called-in as a State Significant Development (SSD) and be referred to the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) at the earliest possible stage.

4. Pursue all lawful and reasonable avenues available to it within its statutory powers to oppose the proposal, including, but not limited to, the seeking of independent legal advice and the exploration of judicial or administrative review mechanisms available under state legislation, ensuring that any costs incurred are proportionate and do not place an unreasonable financial burden on Parkes Shire ratepayers.

5. Call upon the NSW Government to immediately impose a moratorium on the approval of new thermal Energy-from-Waste facilities across NSW pending the completion of an independent, statewide cumulative environmental and public health impact assessment, and to review the permissibility of such infrastructure within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct.

6. Develop an action plan which will guide council's future decisions regarding the EFW.

Council’s resolution will be communicated to the NSW Premier, the NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, the NSW Minister for Environment, the Independent Planning Commission, the Local Member and the Parliamentary Inquiry into Energy-from-Waste Facilities.

Chair of the Parliamentary Inquiry Nichole Overall confirmed on Tuesday public hearings will be held in Parkes and Goulburn in April and May this year.

“If it’s not good enough for Sydney, then it’s not good enough for Parkes,” the Mayor said.