There's been activity at the former Pet Barn and Souters site once again these last few weeks with construction fencing going up.

The former Parkes Pet Barn and Souters Auto Electrical and Mechanical premises have been earmarked for demolition for the last 12 months, and now the construction fencing has been erected.

A development application to tear down the pet shop and vehicle repair station on the corner of Bogan and Grenfell streets and build a 24-hour service station in their place was put before Parkes Shire Council and approved back in October 2024.

The businesses that occupied the buildings - Pet Barn closed down in January this year and Souters moved to a new location.

Now there's been activity at the site once again these last few weeks with construction fencing up, indicating the next step, finally.

Once demolition takes place, civil works including earthworks and site levelling are expected to follow.

The proposed service station will have a 250m2 floor area that includes retail and storage, and staff and customer amenities, and will feature a drive-through convenience store.

The fuel canopy will accommodate small to medium vehicles with six fuel bowsers and there will be 12 car parking spaces for passenger vehicles.

As part of the site landscaping and boundary fencing, there will be an open grassed outdoor area with picnic settings for customers who wish to take advantage of the opportunity for a rest break.

The site neighbours fast food outlets, other vehicle repair businesses and a motel.

Since the former 24-hour BP service station and truck stop shut on the Forbes Road, south of the rail crossing and moved out to the Newell Highway bypass at the end of October, there are just three fuel stations servicing motorists within the town.

Council did receive one objection to the development when neighbours were notified and the project was on public exhibition.

It raised concerns regarding traffic impacts and safety, management of stormwater and increased potential for localised flooding with the road in front of KFC next door prone to flooding, impacts on the amenity of the locality as a result of the proposed 24/7 operating hours including noise generation, light spill and loss of privacy, particularly for existing residences living within proximity of the site.