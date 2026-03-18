Eva-Jean Taylor is being remembered as the cheeky and adventurous two-year-old who was full of life and full of love.

Her parents Jared and Karri-Ann’s, and big brother Kaden’s, world shattered the day they lost their precious little girl and sister.

Eva passed away suddenly in her sleep due to a medical condition on 26 February.

In a special tribute to honour her memory, her family said Eva - who was lovingly nicknamed Jeeva - was the light of their lives and brought so much joy to everyone who met her.

"She brought so much happiness into our family every single day," dad Jared said.

"In the short time we had with her, she filled our world with more love, laughter and happiness than we could have ever imagined.

"She had the most incredible spirit and a personality far bigger than her tiny body."

Little Eva, pictured with her dad Jared Taylor, sadly passed away in her sleep due to a medical condition.

With a smile that could light up a room, Jared said Eva was curious about everything around her and loved exploring the world in her own little way.

"She was also completely a daddy’s girl and loved being in her dad’s arms, that bond was something truly special," he said.

"She will always be our daughter and we will carry her with us in our hearts forever.

"We are so proud to be her parents, and we will make sure her memory lives on through the love she gave us and everyone around her.

“Eva may have only been with us for a short time but she filled our lives with a lifetime of love.”

As country towns do best, the Parkes community has rallied behind the family, offering support in every way it can since the tragedy.

It’s left the family lost for words and eternally grateful.

"As a family we are completely overwhelmed by the kindness, support and generosity from our community," Jared said.

"The messages, donations and simple acts of care have meant more to us than we could ever properly put into words.

"During the most difficult time of our lives, our town has wrapped its arms around us and reminded us that we are not facing this alone.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank every single person who has supported us, shared kind words or helped our family in any way.

"The love and support we have felt from this community will stay with us forever."

Eva with her mum Karri-Ann Taylor.

As Jared and Karri-Ann try to navigate the unimaginable, while organising Eva's farewell and support their family through this loss, close friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and related expenses, and the reality of needing to move from the home where they lost her.

For anyone who would like to support the Taylor family through a donation can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-evajean.

And if you’re unable to donate, the family said even sharing the GoFundMe page would be deeply appreciated.

With Eva’s funeral being a private ceremony for close family only, many in the community have asked how they can honour her memory.

If anyone or any local businesses would like to pay tribute to Eva, Jared said they would love to see something pink displayed this week in remembrance of their beautiful girl.

“Pink was perfect for our little Eva and her favourite colour: bright, full of life and full of love,” he said.

“Thank you again to everyone who has supported our family during this incredibly difficult time."

Jared also thanked the paramedics and police who were present on the day of Eva's passing and for their support.