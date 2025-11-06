Bogan Gate is celebrating a major milestone with its Recreation Reserve announced as a finalist in the 2025 7NEWS NSW and ACT Community Achievement Awards.

The location has been nominated for the Crown Land Management Excellence Award, which recognises a volunteer Crown land manager board that has demonstrated outstanding service by improving a Crown reserve for the benefit of their community.

The recognition highlights the Bogan Gate Reserve Board’s outstanding efforts to revitalise community facilities, attract visitors and strengthen local pride.

In just a few short years, the volunteer board has secured close to $1 million in grant funding, transforming the site into a thriving community hub.

Upgrades have included a full refurbishment of the tennis courts and clubhouse, which has reignited the sport locally through junior and senior development clinics, and the creation of the town’s first-ever open-age female sporting team, the Rampant Rabbits netball team.

The courts now operate as a true multi-purpose community facility, offering safe, inclusive spaces for all ages and abilities.

This week, community representatives and the proprietors of the Bogan Gate Hotel met with local state MP Phil Donato at Parliament House in Sydney to discuss the exciting projects underway across the town.

Mr Donato praised the local leadership and commitment behind the transformation.

“The dedication shown by the Bogan Gate Hall Committee, Neil Schembri and the Crown Reserve Board is outstanding," he said.

"Their hard work is turning Bogan Gate into a great place to live, visit and invest in.”

Deputy Mayor of Parkes Shire Marg Applebee also commended the town’s direction.

“Bogan Gate is clearly taking steps in the right direction. The progress we’ve seen in the local facilities, events like ANZAC Day, and the community spirit within Bogan Gate shows what can be achieved by having a clear vision and teamwork," she said.

“With continued momentum and strong community collaboration, Bogan Gate is quickly redefining itself as a small town with big potential - a place where local pride is helping to shape a vibrant future.”

The Community Achievement Awards gala presentation dinner will take place on Saturday, 29 November at the Shangri-La in Sydney, where winners of the nine categories will be announced.