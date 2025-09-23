The former Rosedurnate Aged Care Facility in Orange Street has been sold and will return to providing aged care services to the residents of Parkes.

Principal of Ray White Central West Group Tracie Robertson is pleased to confirm the successful sale of the site and said the new owners hope to reopen the facility for resident intake in the first half of next year.

“The team at Ray White CWG were thrilled to be part of the process that has secured the facility’s future for continued aged care use, subject to any necessary approvals the purchaser may require,” Ms Robertson said.

Rosedurnate Aged Care Centre and Retirement Village was sadly forced to close down mid-way through 2024 following a comprehensive strategic review by the Salvation Army Aged Care who deemed the aging buildings no longer met the needs of its residents and staff.

The property was sold through a highly competitive expressions of interest campaign which attracted a wide range of proposed uses from prospective buyers.

“We received interest from parties considering everything from short-term accommodation to medical rehabilitation centres, NDIS-related services and even integrated child and aged care facilities,” Ms Robertson said.

“Our national and international marketing campaign, led by our specialist marketing team, generated strong enquiry from across Australia and even overseas.”

Ms Robertson also expressed her appreciation for the vendors’ commitment to achieving a sale that aligned with community priorities.

“We’re very grateful to the vendors, who were determined to sell to a purchaser with a strong focus on the needs of the Parkes community,” she said.

Settlement is scheduled for November, with works set to begin shortly thereafter.

While the final sale price remains confidential, Ms Robertson said the exceptional level of interest and competitive bidding process delivered a strong outcome.

“This is a great result for the community and we look forward to seeing the facility brought back to life."