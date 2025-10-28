Nine years ago Shane Mann turned a vision into reality, with his biggest driver being to support his community in the best way he knew how.

With grand plans for expansion on the horizon, he and his team at Parkes Fitness 4 All have never been more excited for the future.

For years Shane has been training around the globe, pulling ideas together for his business after he saw a gap in the service in Parkes.

Securing a space at the Parkes PCYC, in Pearce Street, he renovated his side of the centre from his own funds and opened the doors to a new 24-hour gym in October 2016.

Nine years on the business has overcome flooding on a number of occasions, Covid lockdowns and two franchise gyms arriving in town as competition.

And starting out with two staff, the business has grown to employing more than 30 locals after successfully securing the Parkes Shire Pools contract just this season, where Shane's managing Parkes, Peak Hill, Trundle and Tullamore public pools as well.

"Time has flown by, it does not feel like nine years," Shane reflected.

From the moment he welcomed his first client, Shane hasn't lost sight of how important serving his community is - and in turn encouraging his community to shop local.

"Shopping locally allows for our small businesses, schools and sporting community to continue to grow," he said.

"We are all facing the same economic challenges.

"I named the business Fitness 4 All because I always wanted to cater for all abilities and all fitness levels.

"Supporting us, you’re also contributing to the PCYC, which allows them to continue to grow their youth programs throughout the community.

"I think a lot of locals forget this point."

Shane is a big supporter of backing his town when they need it, for years sponsoring local schools, athletes and sporting teams.

"With our loyal members we will continue to grow and add to our community investment through sponsorship, which over the last nine years has exceeded $100,000 and counting," he said.

Fitness 4 All has an extensive range of services, including group fitness classes with their amazing instructor Mandy Cusack who has more than 25 years' experience.

An Evolt360 body scanner is available which gives members a detailed rundown of their body‘s composition and allows trainers to design programs to suit their needs.

They also have a kid’s room, where the kids can play on their iPads or watch TV and play games while parents are training, and they offer a wide range of supplements and merchandise.

"Now we have the 'gym and swim' option with the pool contract," Shane said.

The pool contract has made it possible for Shane to move forward with his dream of expanding and building a new health centre in Parkes - that was first revealed to the community in 2022.

"This has allowed us to continue negotiations with investors to achieve the new health centre," he said.

"We have a DA, we have a block of land, and we have the design finalised.

"This will include a 25m indoor pool, saunas, steam rooms, creche, barista cafe and professional allied health consultation rooms.

"Watch this space for a further announcement very soon."

Knowing the challenges of running a small business all too well, Shane has shared some advice for new business owners or anyone looking to start up a business of their own.

"Whenever looking to open a new business in a regional area, the key factors to always consider is: Is the current service provided? If so how could it be better?" He said.

"Do you have a niche product? Could the community sustain the service you’re about to provide?

"Have a five-year business plan and give 110 per cent commitment.

"Never over capitalise and always talk to your clients to get their feedback."