It may not have been Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's time in the spotlight at the annual CAT Awards on Saturday, but they're incredibly proud of what they did achieve in the last 12 months that led them to this moment.

The Society received a record 22 Canberra Area Theatre (CAT) Award nominations for its three productions in 2025 - Little Shop of Horrors, Frozen Jr and Mumma Mia.

A large contingent of M and D members and supporters attended the gala event at The Q Theatre in Queanbeyan.

"We may not have won any CAT awards for 2025, but we did come knowing how hard they were to win," the Society shared on Facebook following the ceremony.

"We walk away happy in the knowledge that our audiences loved our shows last year and that’s what matters the most to us."

It truly was a record year for the local theatre - the number of CAT Award nominations weren't the only records achieved.

Auditions for Frozen JR attracted a record-breaking 104 junior registrations and set a new record of performing in front of capacity audiences on 11 occasions.

Parkes M and D was awarded the Parkes Shire Performance Award during the town's Australia Day Cultural Awards presentation this year.