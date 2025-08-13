Last weekend saw the last shows of the popular Parkes Musical and Dramatic society's production of Frozen Junior.

The show has been historic for the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society with all eleven shows selling out in record time.

In the Society's history, Frozen Junior also breaks the record for most tickets sold and is the highest grossing of any junior production.

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society said this is a testament to the talent of the amazing cast and supporting team.

Check out all the fun from opening night on 25 July captured by our photographer Jenny Kingham.