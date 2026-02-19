The Best of the Bald Archy Prize, Australia’s premier satirical art prize, is coming to Parkes and opening night is next week.

The Bald Archy has been a foil to the pomposity of the Archibald Prize for 30 years now, with its fondness for flattering Australia’s celebrity class.

But it's no joking matter that we'll get to see the best of this satirical portrait prize - a collection of past winners - right here in Parkes.

Parkes Library's Creative Learning Coordinator Sharon Degeling has been working with those at the Museum of the Riverina in Wagga, where the Prize is administered, to bring this touring exhibition to town.

With a $10,000 first prize, each year artists of all styles and standards are invited to submit comic or satirical portraits of a distinguished Australian that embrace humour, parody and caricature.

Fittingly, as its organisers say, the Bald Archy Prize is judged by a sulfur-crested cockatoo, the world’s only avian art critic Professor Maude Cockatoo, rather than a panel of critics.

Then fans can see submissions from some of Australia’s best-known political cartoonists and most enthusiastic amateurs in the wildly popular Bald Archy exhibition, which embarks on a year-long tour throughout regional NSW and Victoria.

This exhibition showcases winning portraits of icons such as Kerry Packer, Shane Warne, John Howard, Pauline Hanson and Julia Gillard.

Celebrating the lighter side of art and the larrikin Australian spirit, these works will make you think, talk and, most of all, laugh.

Opening night is Friday, 27 February at 6pm at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre.

Entry to the official opening is $20 at the door or can be paid at events.humanitix.com/the-best-of-the-bald-archy-prize. Refreshments will be provided.

The exhibition will run from 28 February until 18 April.

The winning entry in the 2026 Bald Archy Prize has just been announced with Emperor Australis, a portrait of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese by Mark Davis claiming the bragging rights.

This year saw the largest number of submissions yet in the Bald Archy Prize at 70.