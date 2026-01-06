One of Elvis' fondest pastimes was gathering around the piano for informal sessions with family and guests at Graceland.

A spontaneous idea from a Parkes musician aims to recreate such moments for those attending the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival by rolling a piano out onto the street for anyone to play.

At the same time Parkes Red Cross volunteers will open the doors to their tea rooms - or Red Cross Rooms - at 29 Church Street and host a relaxation centre for anyone needing a bit of R and R during the festivities.

After watching what Parkes Shire Concert Band member Ellen Tom described as a wonderful TV series The Piano, a reality show on everyday pianists being invited to play the piano at busy locations, she had an idea for something similar to take place - for the first time - at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

What ensued was an endearing community collaboration to enhance the experience.

Ellen had a conversation with Parkes councillor Bill Jayet who said the piano inside the Red Cross Rooms was to be donated.

"Bill was really keen to see it happen," she said.

"I approached Parkes Red Cross president Alison Dixon, it was her idea to make the Red Cross Rooms a relaxation centre during the festival."

The piano will be located outside the Red Cross Rooms for people to play.

Local artist Jo Laurie has kindly donated her time to paint the old piano too to give it a rockin' vibrant feel.

Red Cross and Parkes Shire Concert Band will host the relaxation centre, inviting visitors inside to get off their feet in air-conditioned comfort.

You can purchase water or cordial, and you’re welcome to bring your own food.

A parents’ room will be available, complete with a change table and feeding area.

The rooms will be open from Wednesday, 7 January to Sunday, 11 January 10am–4pm.

Also don’t miss the Parkes Shire Concert Band in action when they take to the Memphis Stage in Clarinda Street at 4pm on Friday and when they lead the iconic Parkes Elvis Festival street parade at 9am on Saturday, 10 January.