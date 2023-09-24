And he has sat as the chair of the Newell Highway Taskforce since 2010. The taskforce was established in 2009 as a fundamental step in a united campaign for the upgrade of the state's longest highway and the nation's most important motoring corridor. In its 14-year lifespan the taskforce has evolved as an effective and respected lobby group with the capacity to coordinate the interests of industry groups in generating increased recognition of the Newell Highway's strategic importance to the transport and tourism sectors.