Man killed, woman injured in crash near Manildra

A man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash near Manildra.
Emergency services were called to Packham Drive at Manildra about 2pm Sunday 12 May, and found a station wagon and dual-cab ute had collided.
The driver of the station wagon died at the scene, a NSW Police statement to media said, he's yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 30s.
A woman travelling in the front seat of the ute was trapped within the wreckage before being released.
She has now been airlifted to a Sydney hospital. Police have been told her injuries are not life-threatening.
The driver of the ute, a 44-year-old man, and two children, escaped serious injury. They were taken to Orange Base Hospital where they were checked as a precaution. The driver has undergone mandatory testing.
A report is to be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Officers attached to Central West Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam vision they believe relevant to the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
