Cr Marg Applebee was honoured to be appointed deputy mayor of the Parkes Shire on Tuesday.
The only nomination for the role in the mayoral elections held during council's ordinary September meeting, Cr Applebee was automatically appointed.
She thanked her fellow councillors for their support, particularly outgoing mayor Ken Keith OAM.
"I probably wouldn't have been here if I hadn't have had encouragement from people like the mayor through other committees and other involvement in community organisations," she said.
"So I would just like to [say], going forward particularly with this last year of this current council, that we need to be tapping those people on the shoulder moving forward.
"We need to be forward planning about our council. It's a very important role."
Cr Applebee also thanked her family for all of their support and the amazing council staff who work so hard in the background and who don't always receive the acknowledgement they should.
This is Cr Applebee's first term on Parkes Shire Council.
The next local government elections are scheduled for September 14, 2024.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.