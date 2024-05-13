An amazing life and legacy: vale Bob Aitken AM

In addition to running Bob Aitken Media, his own media company, Bob had been the Chairman of Rotary District 9685 Polio Committee, the Rotary International (RI) 'END POLIO NOW' Coordinator for Zone 8 and Chairman of the RI Zone 8 History and Archives Committee and, as such, he had charge of planning, researching and writing the 'Centenary of Rotary in Australia: 1927-2021.