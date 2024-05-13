An amazing life and legacy: vale Bob Aitken AM

Tributes are flowing for former Managing Editor of the Parkes Champion Post, Bob Aitken AM.
Mr Aitken, who had resided in Lapstone for the past 40 years, passed away just weeks before his 79th birthday.
Born in Parkes in 1945, Bob lived with his family on a wheat and sheep farm (Wattlegrove), 10 miles west of Parkes.
His education commenced at a one-teacher school at Nelungaloo. The family moved into Parkes and Bob continued his education at Parkes, going on to captain Parkes High School.
In 1963, Bob accepted a cadetship in journalism with the Champion Post.
He became Editor in 1969 and Managing Editor in 1972, serving in the latter role until taking on the role of Managing Editor of Rotary Down Under magazine in 1984.
He had been an active and long serving member of Parkes Rotary before embarking on the change which ultimately resulted in a highly decorated career with Rotary world wide.
Bob was highly respected and well known locally and played a major role in community affairs and activities, among them leading the celebrations for Parkes' centenary in 1983.
He returned regularly to Parkes to be part of special celebrations and reunions.
Sport too was an essential component in Bob's life and he not only played many different sports but also served on committees and organisations, keen to advance both the respective sport and the athletes who competed in them.
He represented Parkes in rugby league, cricket and hockey, gaining major representative honours.
One of his highlights was opening the batting for NSW Western against the might of the West Indies in Dubbo in 1975, facing Michael Holding and co.
Bob not only played his sport, he contributed hugely to the administration, coaching and refereeing, earning Life Membership of both the Parkes Hockey and Cricket associations.
He served as President of the Parkes Junior and Senior Hockey Associations, President of Parkes Basketball Association, President of Magpies Hockey Club, Secretary of the Parkes Cricket Association, Secretary of the Central West Cricket Council, played as a first grade representative for Parkes Cricket Association for 25 years, and organised and led three international cricket tours to New Zealand, Fiji and Great Britain.
Bob was the NSW Hockey Association Coach of the Year on two occasions and coached NSW junior men's and women's teams for six years, winning two national titles.
Bob's focus turned to the next stage of his life when the family - his wife, Ann and children, David and Corrina - moved to Lapstone when Bob accepted the role as Editor of Rotary Down Under, which included Australia, New Zealand and the surrounding Pacific Islands.
The magazine flourished under Bob's guidance.
He also organised a fund-raising appeal, which not only purchased Rotary Down Under House in Parramatta but also secured the financial future of the magazine.
Bob completed two terms as Chairman of the Rotary World Magazine Press Advisory Group and was an adviser to the RI Communications Committee in 2016.
In addition to running Bob Aitken Media, his own media company, Bob had been the Chairman of Rotary District 9685 Polio Committee, the Rotary International (RI) 'END POLIO NOW' Coordinator for Zone 8 and Chairman of the RI Zone 8 History and Archives Committee and, as such, he had charge of planning, researching and writing the 'Centenary of Rotary in Australia: 1927-2021.
Among an extraordinarily long list of achievements and awards, Bob was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, a recipient of Rotary International's 'Service Above Self' award and the Australian Rotary Health Medal, a member of the Rotary Club of the Lower Blue Mountains, Past District Governor (PDG) District 9690 / 9685, Project Manager NSW Graffiti Removal Day and Chairman of Graffiti Removal Australia.
A lifetime of work in media (journalism and media management), including 27 years as Managing Editor of Rotary Down Under, ensured Bob was the perfect candidate as Executive Director of Rotary Down Under Inc, which specialised in public relations and corporate development.
Bob was a world traveller for Rotary and it was no surprise his love and passion for the organisation would ensure his ongoing involvement after retirement.
At the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, Bob was the Media Manager for Hockey and in 2007, was named a Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia Queen's Birthday Honours List - for services to sport and the community through Rotary.
The Federation of International Hockey selected Bob for two special coaching assignments to grow the game in Fiji, in 1989 and 1990.
Bob and wife Ann were married in 1967 and had two children, David and Corrina, and three grandchildren.
Bob passed in Nepean Hospital on April 20, with his funeral service in Glenbrook Catholic Church on May 3. He was buried beside his son, David, in Springwood cemetery.
Many Parkes and ex local residents attended the funeral which was followed by a wake at the Emu Plains Golf Club at Leonay which featured an open mic at which people recounted many stories of Bob's amazing life.
