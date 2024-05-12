Keeping kids safe in cars.

Parkes and Forbes Shire councils are ensuring that children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Forbes on Wednesday, May 15 and in Parkes on Friday, May 17, 2024.
The Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says that these free child restraint checking days are now held bi-annually as they are well patronised and are important in ensuring the safe travel of young children.
"Due to the success of previous events, we've received funding to offer this service twice a year to residents in Parkes and Forbes - one round of checking days will be held in late November/early December and the other round will be in April/May," Ms Suitor said.
The Parkes event will be held on Friday, May 17 from 11am - 3pm in the carpark at Kelly Reserve.
"Most of the restraints we have checked at previous events have had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child - such as tightening and untwisting straps, fitting gated buckles and correcting the seatbelt's path through the restraint," Ms Suitor said.
"It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure that your precious cargo is safe."
Bookings are essential - phone 6861 2364.
