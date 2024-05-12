Parkes Champion-Post
Keeping kids safe in cars

May 12 2024 - 1:26pm
Parkes and Forbes Shire councils are ensuring that children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Forbes on Wednesday, May 15 and in Parkes on Friday, May 17, 2024.

