"It's better than a gold medal," outgoing mayor of 17 years Ken Keith OAM said to his successor Neil Westcott as he placed the mayoral regalia around Neil's neck.
The Parkes Shire has a new mayor and deputy mayor.
There was one nomination each for the two positions at Tuesday's mayoral elections during the Parkes Shire Council ordinary meeting for September, with Cr Westcott automatically appointed mayor and Cr Marg Applebee deputy mayor.
The moment marked the end of an era as Cr Keith, who's served the Parkes Shire for 40 years on council so far, stepped down from the role after 17 years of leadership.
In his second term on council, Cr Westcott said he was truly honoured to be the newly elected mayor of Parkes Shire for the next 12 months.
It was also an extremely meaningful moment for Cr Westcott who is the descendant of three-time mayor Donald Geddes who served between 1910 and 1930 and the great nephew of former mayor Bill Keast.
"A newly elected mayor in this place doesn't happen very often, in fact, before today it has only happened four times in the last 57 years," he said.
"I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to our previous mayor - Ken your leadership has taken Parkes Shire from good to great, your hard work and passion for our patch on this earth is an inspiration and I look forward to continuing and hopefully building on all you have initiated.
"Thanks most certainly also goes to your wife Sue for the huge role she has played in making your civil service possible."
Cr Westcott congratulated Cr Marg Applebee on becoming deputy mayor before thanking his fellow councillors for their confidence, and praising the amazing team of staff and directors.
"I promise I will serve with you, not above you. Only together can we seize the opportunities coming our way," he said.
"As a measure of what has gone on in years' past, before I leave tonight - if I get one of those swipey things that let you in - I would like to take five things into the mayor's office," Cr Westcott added as five objects sat beside him.
"The first is a Wiradjuri stone tool I picked up this weekend on my farm to remind me every day that there was an amazing people that were here before European settlement and these amazing people still live here and have great value to all of us today.
"The second is this family bible that belonged to Joseph Westcott who came to Parkes 160 years ago. This bible represents my faith and my family living here after five generations. Joseph's brother-in-law Robert Thornbury became Parkes' 12th mayor in 1901 - he was only mayor for one year but still got a street in east Parkes named after him.
"These drill bits belong to my great grandfather, Donald Geddes. He was a carpenter and then mayor in 1910, 1920 and 1930. He resettled many WW1 diggers into homes, he lost his wife to the Spanish Flu in 1919 and built many iconic buildings in Parkes. His daughters were the matriarchs of the Field and Nash families and his granddaughter is my mum [Helen Westcott].
"Geddes Reserve at the high school is named in his honour.
"Another family member who held the office of mayor is my great uncle Bill Keast. Besides having a sporting ground named after him he was well known for dressing smartly and I have no doubt his beautiful fob watch would have attended many official functions."
And lastly there was a quilt made for Cr Westcott's daughter Jessica celebrating her birth by Phil Scoble, wife of Jack Scoble - a very influential man in his life, Cr Westcott said, and a former mayor.
"All these things will remind me of where we have come from," he said.
"Parkes Shire has been rich in people of vision. That really excites me. I look forward to working with our closest neighbours in Forbes and Lachlan because jointly we can achieve so much more.
"The world is coming to our doorstep and together we will be welcoming, prepared and a dynamic region to live and work.
"I have much to learn."
Cr Westcott's wife Alison, mother Helen and children Jessica and her fiancé Harriet, Hayden, and Rachael Westcott proudly sat in the gallery to witness the moment.
He thanked them for their support and added that he knew this would have been a proud day for his father Cliff.
"I am a fortunate man who will always acknowledge what has gone before but passionately look to build a future we can all be proud of," he said.
