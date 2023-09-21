"These drill bits belong to my great grandfather, Donald Geddes. He was a carpenter and then mayor in 1910, 1920 and 1930. He resettled many WW1 diggers into homes, he lost his wife to the Spanish Flu in 1919 and built many iconic buildings in Parkes. His daughters were the matriarchs of the Field and Nash families and his granddaughter is my mum [Helen Westcott].

