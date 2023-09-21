Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes and Peak Hill swimming pool and amenities upgrades nearly complete

Christine Little
By Christine Little
September 21 2023 - 1:30pm
It's the news Parkes swimmers have been wanting to hear - the significant upgrades to the female and male amenities at Parkes Pool are running on time. Photo by Parkes Shire Council
The amenities upgrades at the Parkes Aquatic Centre is nearing completion and on target to be ready in time for the start of the swimming season at the end of the month.

