The amenities upgrades at the Parkes Aquatic Centre is nearing completion and on target to be ready in time for the start of the swimming season at the end of the month.
That's the news out of Parkes Shire Council who have appointed contractor Conseth Solutions to do a complete overhaul of the female amenities, which previously dated back to the 1960s, and a similar upgrade to the male amenities.
Director of Operations Ben Howard said at council's ordinary meeting for September on Tuesday the project is running on time and within budget.
The work involves substantial upgrades to the toilet and shower facilities, the installation of 10 private changerooms, hot water, a new insulated roof overhead, additional seating and new paint and tiles throughout.
Meanwhile a new glass front door and shop front will greet patrons at the entrance.
The new roof, tiling and sliding front doors - which Mr Howard described as a great added addition to the facility - have all been completed. And fit-out of the toilets and showers has begun, with work on the epoxy flooring, painting and installing lights the next steps.
The project totals $578,736, funded by the NSW Government's Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities Program and, for the men, LRCI Round 5.
Delivered by the same contract, Peak Hill Swimming Pool is also getting a refurbishment, with the demolition of the concrete concourse around pool done and a new concourse completed.
The next steps over September and October will be sanding and installing new fibre glass, tiling and installing ladders and fencing.
Amounting to $576,985, the project is also on time to be completed by the pool's opening for summer in November.
