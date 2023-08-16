Parkes Champion-Post
Cr Ken Keith will not seek reelection as Parkes mayor come September

Christine Little
By Christine Little
August 16 2023 - 3:42pm
Parkes Shire Council general manager Kent Boyd thanked soon-to-be outgoing Mayor Ken Keith OAM for his 17 years of service and support at the helm. Photo supplied
Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM has decided he will not seek reelection as mayor at next month's mayoral elections, bringing to an end an incredible 17 years in the leadership role.

