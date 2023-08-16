Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM has decided he will not seek reelection as mayor at next month's mayoral elections, bringing to an end an incredible 17 years in the leadership role.
He said his desire is to see a succession plan for a smooth transition to a new leadership team and believes more diversity will make for a stronger council.
Cr Keith made the historic announcement at Tuesday's Parkes Shire Council monthly meeting ahead of the mayor and deputy mayor elections set down for the September 19 council meeting.
"I thought it was appropriate to give advance notice of my intention to step down as mayor so that my fellow councillors have time to properly consider the new executive team they believe will be best placed to lead our team into the next election and beyond," he said.
Cr Keith was first elected onto Parkes Shire Council in 1983 at the tender age of 28, marking 40 years this year, and is currently serving his 12th term on council.
Seventeen of those years were also spent as deputy mayor.
"In September of this year it will be my privilege and honour to complete my 40th consecutive year serving Parkes Shire Council and thus the Parkes Shire communities," Cr Keith said.
"I commenced my 17th year as mayor in July, after serving my mentor and friend the late Robert Wilson OAM for 17 years as his deputy mayor.
"I express my gratitude to all the dedicated councillors I have served with over the years and the extremely talented staff who have helped guide our shire. I particularly would like to acknowledge the outstanding leadership and advice of the two general managers, the late Alan McCormack and Kent Boyd with whom I have worked closely during my term at the helm.
"As Sir Isaac Newton is credited to have said 'I am standing on the shoulders of giants'. I believe as the current councillors of Parkes Shire Council we are doing just that, as our predecessors have shown vision and foresight.
"In making this decision I acknowledge the wonderful support of my devoted wife Sue who was only engaged to a prospective councillor way back in 1983.
"Our three sons James, Max and Douglas have accepted sharing their father's time with his passion for the Parkes Shire, for which I am most grateful. It is now time to repay their unwavering support.
"More time for visiting our beautiful grandchildren and having some holidays and travel without worrying about clashing with a council meeting! I have also appreciated the support of my brother Tim and the many people who have assisted me in my farming operations over the years, this has allowed me to devote the time needed for this role.
"I have had the pleasure to meet so many absolutely kind and compassionate residents who care deeply about the various communities which comprise the shire we all call home. I thank you sincerely for your mostly voluntary contributions which I believe is the glue which holds us all together."
Councillors on Tuesday took the moment to thank Cr Keith for his service and the legacy he leaves behind.
Cr Bill Jayet who has spent two terms with the mayor and many more years as a spectator as a journalist with the Parkes Champion Post, said Cr Keith certainly had a lot to be proud of.
"You've approached your position with great integrity... You can walk into a room anywhere at any conference and politicians, no matter who they are, they all know you by first name," Cr Jayet told him.
Deputy Mayor Neil Westcott said "to have such stability over all those years has led to a town that has grown and prospered under your guidance".
Cr McGrath, the second longest serving councillor who has worked alongside Cr Keith for 30 years, said he's only seen two mayors and two general managers and that Cr Keith has done an excellent job.
Cr Marg Applebee said "I think moving forward we will be witnessing fantastic repercussions from decisions you have been part of and the vision you have had for many, many years to come".
"I do believe one of the signs of a great leader is being able to recognise the importance of succession and you have certainly done that," she said.
In the past the election of the mayor and deputy mayor positions has usually taken place by ordinary ballot.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.