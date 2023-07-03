The Inland Rail Stockinbingal to Parkes project has been recognised for its sustainable design practices, receiving an Excellent Design rating from the Infrastructure Sustainability (IS) Council.
The first of the Inland Rail sections between Albury to Parkes to undergo rating, the Stockinbingal to Parkes section was evaluated on economic, social, and environmental performance by the IS Council, who said it determined the project design delivers best-practice sustainability outcomes.
The Stockinbingal to Parkes project involves modifying specific sites along the existing rail corridor to accommodate double-stacked freight trains.
Works included within the IS rating are:
The IS rating provides a comprehensive system for evaluating sustainability across the design and construction of Inland Rail, providing an independent assessment that rewards beyond business-as-usual outcomes.
Other Inland Rail projects which have received recognition are the Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 project, awarded an Excellent Design rating, and the Parkes to Narromine project, the first section of Inland Rail to be awarded an Excellent As Built rating.
ARTC Inland Rail's innovative Business Sustainability Webinars and Mentoring Program was also recognised by the IS Council for its work in supporting businesses and suppliers improve sustainability.
ARTC Inland Rail developed a three-part webinar series with complementary toolkits purpose-built for small to medium businesses. Eligible businesses who complete the webinar series can opt-in for a free mentoring session with a sustainability professional to gain additional support developing sustainable operations and services.
"It is fantastic to see the Stockinbingal to Parkes project receive an Excellent Design rating, demonstrating the program's ongoing commitment to sustainability, innovation, and industry leadership," Inland Rail Director Program Delivery, Albury to Parkes, Melvyn Maylin said.
"The ARTC Inland Rail team is committed to delivering best-practice sustainability outcomes. We are proud that our Business Sustainability Webinars and Mentoring program was acknowledged by the IS Council as a market-leading initiative.
"Upskilling businesses will foster innovation and drive higher performing products and services in regional Australia."
The Stockinbingal to Parkes project is now in the procurement and detailed design stages. During this time, ARTC is seeking to appoint a construction contractor to finalise detailed design and construct the project.
