Rain didn't spoil the annual Southern Cross fete

The Southern Cross Fete was held on a rainy Saturday, May 11 morning with stalls having to be relocated inside and downgrading the event.
Even though the rain changed some plans the fete was still a big success.
Many visited Southern Cross and purchased some goodies from their range of stalls, there was something for everyone.
A favourite every year is the Southern Cross lamingtons which were brought by the dozen.
Friends and families were seen enjoying the morning together and supporting Southern Cross.
Everyone had a wonderful morning, check out some of the photos our photographer, Jenny Kingham took of the popular Southern Cross Fete.
