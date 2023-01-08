In a new venue away from the sun and heat, 23 loved-up couples celebrated their marriages during the renewal of vows ceremony at the Parkes Elvis Festival.
A popular event in its own right, the ceremony was held in the Genorosity Church in a more intimate setting, a block away from the main stage in Cooke Park where it had been held previously for several years.
As host and marriage celebrant Dean Vegas searched for the couple longest married to join him and Miss Priscilla 2023 Nickyra Burley on stage as is tradition, a number of couples were celebrating some big milestones, including 30, 40 and 50 year anniversaries.
But it was James and Barbara Andrews from Salt Ash, near Port Stephens, who were marking 55 and a half years' married.
The now 80-year-old and 74-year-old had the honour of cutting the event's cake on stage following a rather emotional renewal of vows for the couple.
Above are all the scenes from the ceremony.
READ MORE:
See all our coverage of the Parkes Elvis Festival over the five days as the town and fans celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023.
Check out the series here:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
