Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Actors called to audition for mock crash

By Newsroom
May 10 2024 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are on the search for actors to star in this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are on the search for actors to star in this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program.

Calling all amateur actors across the region! Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are on the search for youth actors to star in this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.