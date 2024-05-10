Those magnificent flying machines thrill as Fly'n for Fun comes to Parkes

Paul Bennet's Air Show was a highlight of the weekend, his acrobatics thrilling the crowd that gathered for the 2024 Fly'n for Fun event at Parkes airport.
He took his plane - the custom-made Wolf Pitts Pro - up vertically and then seemed to let it tumble down, soaring high then swooping low to the ground. Spins and loop-the-loops wowed the crowd gathered along the fence at the Parkes airport.
Children and adults alike line the fence to chat to Paul after the show - to ask "how do you do that?" and "don't you get sick?"
Bennet was happy to pose for pictures and share how he's been flying for more than 20 years - and explain some of the features of his plane and technical details too.
An aray of aircraft was also on display on the ground ranging from powered parachutes, gyrocopters, fixed wing and more.
"Fly'n For Fun is not only for the pilots, it's also for the general public. It's a chance for people to get up close to these amazing aircraft," RAAus assistant head of flight operations, Marty Peters said.
"Since COVID hit we've been unable to get out and enjoy our flying together. We decided to bring Fly'n For Fun to Parkes to bring our aviators and our community back together," RAAus CEO, Maxine Milera said.
"This is where we started in 1983. I want to keep the fly-ins going, that camaraderie and I want to keep our community going.
"That's why it's special to me and that's why I think we need to have it here at Parkes.
"We're back in the community and we're back here to support local communities," Maxine said.
