ABBA fans still enjoy Bjorn Again despite festival cancellation in Trundle

By Christine Little
Updated October 31 2022 - 9:59am, first published 9:58am
There may have been no Trundle ABBA Festival on October 15 but that night you could still hear Dancing Queens singing to tribute band Bjorn Again, whose concert was moved to the Parkes Leagues Club because of the unstable weather.

