There may have been no Trundle ABBA Festival on October 15 but that night you could still hear Dancing Queens singing to tribute band Bjorn Again, whose concert was moved to the Parkes Leagues Club because of the unstable weather.
A few hundred ABBA fans donned their finest for the occasion and jived on the dance floor for more than two hours. But that wasn't before local singing trio Amitie warmed them up downstairs an hour prior.
A particular highlight at the start of the party was a video message from the man himself Bjorn Ulvaeus to the delight of guests, and who now knows there's an ABBA Festival in Trundle.
See above some of the smiling faces we met on the night.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
