Knitting with love

For over 15 years women in Parkes have been catching up at Craft Corner's annual Knit and Natter to knit squares for the ABC's Wrap with Love program.
This program sees women around the country knitting squares to create blankets which are donated to people in need around Australia and the world.
The aim is to help as many people as possible by providing warm wraps to ward off hypothermia and the cold.
The program took off in 1992 and in that time over 400,000 wraps have been donated to people in need in more than 75 countries thanks to hardworking and generous volunteers.
This year's gathering took place on Thursday, July 18 where knitters and crocheters alike ventured into the store to get away from the cold.
Parkes Craft Corner have been knitting with the Orange Purlers who also knit squares for Wrap with Love for a number of years.
The Orange Purlers travel over to Parkes to Craft Corner every few months to collect squares from Parkes Craft Corner where they then turn the squares into blankets for everyone.
The program relies on an Australian-wide network of caring volunteers to knit, transport and assemble wraps.
Wraps are then either delivered, posted or personally dropped off into the Sydney warehouse. The wraps are then distributed to people in need around Australia and the world.
The wraps have previously been delivered to countries in need, countries experiencing poverty or natural disasters and countries involved in war.
Parkes Craft Corner members are proud to have their part in making someone else's winter a little more warmer with their wraps of love and will continue their annual knit and natter for many more years to come.
If you missed out on Knit and Natter don't worry as Craft Corner will be hosting a celebration as the shop turns 50.
Duck into the store on Thursday, August 8 and celebrate with Parkes Craft Corner members, everyone is welcome. Parkes Craft Corner, 237 Clarinda Street.
