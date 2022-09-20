Who doesn't love a school fete?
And after a three-year absence, the Parkes community was able to enjoy the popular Parkes East Public School Fete once again on September 10.
And even though it was a little chilly, with the occasional shower or two, it didn't deter the crowds from attending.
Here's who we spotted at the fete this year. Check out the photos above.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
