Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Parkes' two new Docs

July 24 2024 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In good news for the community, Ochre Medical Centre Parkes (Clarinda Street) has welcomed two new doctors to the practice - Dr Atti Jhajj and Dr Kyaw Oo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.