Parkes' two new Docs

In good news for the community, Ochre Medical Centre Parkes (Clarinda Street) has welcomed two new doctors to the practice - Dr Atti Jhajj and Dr Kyaw Oo.
Both are newcomers to Parkes and they are receiving patients.
Raised in Western Sydney, Dr Atti Jhajj is an experienced GP who completed her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in 2011 at Western Sydney University, before doing a Master of Public Health at UNSW in 2017 and becoming a Fellow of the Royal Australia College of General Practitioners in 2019.
She undertook much of her training as a medical registrar at the prestigious Westmead College where she gained experience in a wide range of areas including oncology, haematology, palliative care, gastroenterology, cardiology, geriatrics, emergency, neurology and endocrinology. She then worked as GP registrar at MyHealth in the Sydney CBD.
Dr Kyaw Oo hails from Myanmar. He also completed his medical degree in 2011 before working as a GP apprentice in Central Myanmar and then as a Registered Medical Officer (RMO) at a private hospital in Yangon in Lower Myanmar.
Dr Oo moved to Australia in 2018 after acquiring his Australian medical registration and working as an RMO in the Mackay Hospital in Central Queensland. He has been practicing as a GP and he is currently on a pathway to achieve his Fellowship.
Both doctors are enjoying the community aspect of practicing in Parkes.
"I have had a really warm welcome from everybody and a sense of community is important to me, especially now that I have a young family", says Dr Jhajj.
Growing up in Penrith, she was always interested in science, but initially rejected medicine due to the "blood and gore"! It took her a few years to become less squeamish. She then fell in love with medicine and hasn't looked back.
By contrast, Dr Oo always knew he wanted to be a doctor, although initially he wanted to become a proceduralist with a special interest in fractures and orthopaedics. During his training he realised that the diversity of general practice was actually more appealing, as well as the human connection of treating patients over time.
Dr Jhajj agrees. She also explored other options and did extra training but always came back to general practice.
"General practice is complex. You essentially start from scratch with each new patient and their solve problems. The relationships make it interesting and rewarding."
Her special interest areas include women's health, weight management, skin cancer medicine, endocrinology and chronic disease management, with a particular focus on gastro and cardio health.
Following his early training in the area, Dr Oo maintains an interest in orthopaedics. He is experienced with skin cancer checks and skin procedures, as well as being comfortable with emergency medicine, having treated many cases as a consultant in the hospital Emergency Departments.
Now settling into Parkes, both doctors are embracing the community and country life.
Dr Oo is a keen photographer as well as being an avid badminton and table tennis player. He also enjoys running and bike riding and is discovering the various local trails.
Dr Jhajj is also a runner and she is looking forward to getting involved in community by joining the local tennis and aquatic clubs. At home, much of her time is spent being a mum to an active toddler and baking chocolate chip cookies.
Dr Saranya continues to practice at Ochre Health as she has for the last three years.
Ochre Health's books are currently closed to new paitents but they are looking to reopen to new paitents later in the year with new GPs joining the team.
You can contact the practice via ochrehealth.com.au or by calling the practice on (02) 6862 2511.
