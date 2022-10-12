The sun shone beautifully at the right time, allowing the Parkes Que Club to go ahead with its Open Gardens 'n' Galleries event that featured four stunning gardens.
And locals, as well as a few from out of town, made the most of it on October 9.
While it was a little soggy underfoot, the day went off without a hitch, and the four gardens in Clarinda Street, Hedgerow Avenue, Akuna Road and Cons Lane put on a show.
The markets, art sale at the Parkes Racecourse and studios selling artwork and art pieces complimented the event perfectly.
The racecourse was Garden HQ for guests to register and collect their map, enjoy a coffee, have a bite to eat and listen to the Parkes Shire Concert Band.
The event coincided with the Spring Fling Festival, an arts festival hosted by Parkes Community Arts Inc which began the day prior on October 8.
Above are just some of the people we spotted out and about.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
