Celebrate national tree day

Parkes Shire Council, in collaboration with Central West Lachlan Landcare and Planet Ark, is celebrating National Tree Day on Sunday, July 28, 10am to 12pm. The event will take place at the Parkes Wetlands on Akuna Road, adjacent to the Parkes Wastewater Treatment Plant.
National Tree Day is Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event. Each year, approximately 300,000 Australians volunteer their time to participate in various environmental activities, educating themselves and others about the natural world.
Participants can register to volunteer through the National Tree Day website or sign up in person on the day of the event. Attendees are urged to wear durable footwear and warm clothing, and to bring adequate quantities of water.
For the Parkes Shire, this year's planting efforts will focus on re-establishing Fuzzy Box woodland community and connecting it to the mature riparian vegetation along Goobang Creek. This initiative builds on previous National Tree Day activities held across the wetlands site and promises to leave a lasting legacy.
Parkes Shire Council's Environmental and Sustainability Coordinator, Michael Chambers, expressed the benefits of the tree planting initiative.
"Over decades, the plantings will mature and eventually become hollow-bearing trees, creating crucial habitat for many native animals. This will enhance the local ecosystem and improve outcomes for our local natural environment," Mr Chambers said.
Getting involved in National Tree Day offers citizens an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while making a personal contribution to the environment. The event aligns with Planet Ark's vision of fostering a deeper connection between people and nature.
In addition to National Tree Day on 28 July, Parkes will also observe School Tree Day on Friday 26 July. These events are part of a nationwide initiative organised by Planet Ark, with the support of major sponsor Toyota Australia and its Dealer Network.
For more information and to find local events, please visit National Tree Day's website at https://treeday.planetark.org/
