Celebrate national tree day

July 25 2024 - 11:30am
Get involved in National Tree day this year. Image supplied.
Parkes Shire Council, in collaboration with Central West Lachlan Landcare and Planet Ark, is celebrating National Tree Day on Sunday, July 28, 10am to 12pm. The event will take place at the Parkes Wetlands on Akuna Road, adjacent to the Parkes Wastewater Treatment Plant.

