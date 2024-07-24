Man charged after investigation into serious single-vehicle crash

A man has been charged following a single-vehicle crash in the Central West earlier this year.
Emergency services were called to Bindogundra Road, Parkes, about 10.50pm on Friday, February 2, 2024, following reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a ute.
Police were told the vehicle left the road and rolled before coming to a stop. Both driver and passenger were able to free themselves while a rear passenger was trapped.
The rear passenger - a 20-year-old man - was extricated by SES before he was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver - a 19-year-old man - was airlifted to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries.
The front-seat passenger - a 19-year-old man - was taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Orange Hospital with minor injuries.
Officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit attended and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, about 10.10am yesterday (Tuesday, July 23, 2024), police attended a home in Parkes and arrested a 19-year-old and he was taken to Parkes Police Station.
He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm drive manner dangerous, and cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle.
The man was given a future court attendance notice to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.