Parkes Champion-Post
Watch

Parkes Elvis Festival celebrates 30th anniversary in 2023 and it promises to be special

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:20am, first published 2:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If the last 30 years are anything to go by, the Parkes Elvis Festival is more than just a festival in Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.