If the last 30 years are anything to go by, the Parkes Elvis Festival is more than just a festival in Parkes.
It's an experience, a gathering place, a home where great friendships began and for many, it's their livelihood.
And, it's getting bigger!
It's become a world-renowned event - the best, for some Elvis Tribute Artists actually. Of course that didn't happen without a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice from a lot of people, taking the first seven years to properly take off.
It's been 30 years since that first Elvis Tribute Artist Eddie Youngblood hopped on stage and jived a single night away with some 200 people.
And 30 years later there will be more than 350 events and performances - the most to date - for the now five-day event. It's also no longer confined to Parkes, with events expanding to Forbes and Bogan Gate. Further if you include bus, train and flight services.
The 2023 program launch, initially set down for September 12 but the passing of Queen Elizabeth II postponed the occasion, took place on October 5 in the Cooke Park Pavilion in the presence of Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole and long-term volunteers and supporters of the festival.
While some events had been announced when tickets still went on sale on September 12 for the Blue Hawaii themed festival, other exciting new additions were revealed.
For the first time ever four Australian music legends and Wall of Fame recipients - the latest four, Ross Wilson (2023), Brian Cadd (2022), Joe Camilleri (2020) and Russell Morris (2019) - will perform a blockbuster Wall of Fame 30th anniversary concert that will be held a little earlier than usual on the first day of the festival on January 4.
Fanatics of The King will be able to view a collection of Elvis themed props and items from the festival's early years in a display. It will feature props and life-size house sets from Warner Bros, including the famous Jungle Room, Carnival of Mirrors, Lansky Bros. Neon Lights and the world's largest hound dog from Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis.
There will also be items from the Bendigo Art Gallery's recent Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition, including a replica of Elvis' own portico from his home in Graceland. Fans will be able to see an array of memorabilia and pictures from the early years of the Parkes Elvis Festival.
"We wanted to do something really special for our 30th anniversary festival," festival director Tiffany Steel said.
"The Elvis display will be a key feature of our 2023 program and give our audiences an immersive Elvis experience the likes of which have not been seen at the festival before.
"We feel really lucky to have secured these amazing exhibits and sets for the festival and are sure our attendees will be in awe of the display when they visit."
In another first, an international Elvis Tribute Artist Alexander Mitchell from the US will perform in a free concert in Cooke Park.
"Normally you would see talent of this calibre in a paid show but I'm pleased to say he will be performing on the Cooke Park Main Stage," Tiffany said.
There's also a Blue Hawaii 30th Birthday Extravaganza concert on the Wednesday night featuring several high profile performers, which Tiffany said is selling really well.
Thanks to a partnership with Forbes Shire Council, events are beginning to take place down the highway with something new added for next year, the Lakeside Luau: Hawaiian Fest with the Australian Beach Boys Show. And after major renovations at the Railway Hotel in Bogan Gate, a performance will be showing there too.
The festival has added a slew of beloved events from year's past including the Elvis Poets' Breakfast, pin-up competition, ukulele workshops, Blue Hawaii pool party and the Hound Dog pet pageant where pooches will don their best jumpsuit to compete for Best in Show.
With Elvis' birthday coinciding with the last day of the festival, January 8, fans are invited to the Cooke Park Main Stage at 10.30am to sing happy birthday to Elvis.
Tiffany said it's the year to get involved, with Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM adding "if you don't dress up in Hawaiian theme and costumes next year, something's wrong!"
The Mayor also took a moment at the launch to thank the founders, the original tourism officers who helped to take the festival to a new level and the hundreds of volunteers, a number of them still serving since "day-dot".
"There are a whole heap of people who were the back-bone of this festival who need applauding," he said.
Tiffany also took a moment to thank the event's former director Cathy Treasure, who is now Parkes' visitor economy and major events specialist.
"Cathy has done so much for the festival and given so much time, more than anyone would know," she said.
"Receiving NSW Government funding was a turning point for the festival, prior to that the festival struggled for a few years.
"Kelly Hendry (former tourism officer) applied for that flagship funding and was successful, and look where we are today."
Mr Toole, in a borrowed red Elvis jumpsuit, sun glasses and all, praised the festival that's putting the region and Parkes on the map.
"We need to make sure these events go ahead, especially after a couple of challenging years," he said.
"Thank you to Bob and Anne Steel (festival founders), the festival is a true testament to their vision."
Festival organisers have refreshed their website ahead of the anniversary, allowing fans and visitors to view the program by day and can build their own personal program.
Tickets to all Parkes Elvis Festival shows, across the many venues in the town, are available to purchase online now at www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.