Parkes Champion-Post
Community art exhibition opening kicks-off Spring Fling Festival

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated October 14 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
The Best in Show community art exhibition opened in style on October 8, kicking-off the Spring Fling Festival in Parkes.

