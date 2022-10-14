The Best in Show community art exhibition opened in style on October 8, kicking-off the Spring Fling Festival in Parkes.
The opening was the first official event of the festival that runs for two weeks, taking place in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre.
Parkes Community Arts Inc co-chair Margot Jolly was thrilled to welcome guests to the event, among them many of the artists who submitted work, and Deputy Mayor Neil Westcott opened the exhibition.
Now, we're already half way into the festival and there's still plenty more to see and do.
Organisers the Parkes Community Arts Inc received a record of more than 400 entries across a range of mediums and from artists of all ages for the exhibition.
They're inviting the whole community to come on down to the Coventry Room to take a look while it's running, until October 22 and entry is free.
The theme of the exhibition is animals and pets.
See who we spotted at the art exhibition's opening above.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.