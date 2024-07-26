Williams gives back to where it all started

As Mariah Williams competes at her third Olympics with the Hockeyroos she has reflected to where her dream of competing at the Olympics all started.
"The love and passion for the game of hockey all started at the age of three in my home town Parkes," Williams posted.
"The Parkes hockey community enabled me to have aspirations to play for my country like "The great Stephen Davies"."
Williams has teamed up with Woolworths and the Australian Olympic Team to donate $1000 to the Parkes Rovers Hockey Club.
"A small gesture to say thank you for all you have done," Williams said.
Williams reflected on the freezing cold mornings running around on grass fields to where she is now, representing her country at her third Olympic Games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.