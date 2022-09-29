Parkes' First Nations people were recognised and celebrated during the shire's NAIDOC event on Saturday.
Bushman's Hill Indigenous Precinct was hive of activity as a good crowd turned out from 10.30am to enjoy a smoking ceremony, performances by the Dyagang Koori Dance Group and Wiradjuri Guwals, music by the Parkes Shire Concert Band, a free barbecue and more.
NAIDOC Week typically falls in July, however because of the weather, this year organisers instead decided to celebrate the main event in September when it's warmer.
This year's NAIDOC week 2022 theme is Get Up! Show Up! Stand Up! celebrating Australia's Indigenous cultural history of fighting for systematic change.
The gathering culminated in the presentation of the 2022 NAIDOC Week Awards to some very deserving individuals.
Mayor Ken Keith OAM was on hand to help present the awards.
Irene Ridgeway.
This award recognises an individual for their lifetime commitment to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, their achievements and demonstrates leadership over many years as well as demonstrates community involvement, and commitment at the local, regional and/or national levels.
Scott (Sauce) Towney.
This award recognises the demonstrated excellence of an individual who has helped make a difference to individual Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities or more broadly. It recognises the individual's past and current achievements, and their status as an inspirational role model for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the broader Australian community.
Ronda Sharpe.
Geoff Anderson.
These awards recognise respected and inspirational Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander role models and leaders. The awards seek to recognise an individual who has shown long term demonstrable commitment and contribution to empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, as well as demonstrated involvement in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities at the local, regional, and/or national levels.
Geoff Anderson.
This award recognises exceptional individuals and groups in the education sector (including early childhood, primary, secondary, tertiary, vocational, and any other education groups) who have made a difference to the lives of students and communities. This award seeks to recognise individuals who have made a demonstrable contribution to empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Kim Oliver, who was among those who presented and congratulated award recipients on Saturday, made special mention of Geoff's tireless efforts.
"Geoff works tirelessly to bring Wiradjuri language into our schools," she said.
"He works 'round the clock to get grants and culture back into our town again."
Tyrone Robinson.
This award recognises the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities who care for, protect, and nurture Country and culture. This includes those who are revitalising or teaching language, dance or traditions, conserving our lands and waters and protecting our environment for future generations, or who are sharing and preserving culture.
Dyagang Koori Dance Group.
This award recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives, including writers, poets, illustrators and artists of traditional, contemporary and experimental visual arts, crafts and design. The award is also open to outstanding individuals/groups in the performing arts sector including music, theatre and dance.
Brock Charlton.
This award recognises exceptional young people who are aged 16-25 years and seeks to recognise young people who are inspirational role models for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the broader Australian community.
Reece James.
This award recognises accomplished Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander athletes or sporting leaders who have promoted or developed sport in their community and served as inspirational role models for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the broader Australian community.
Neighbourhood Central.
This award is open to individuals, groups, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses and organisations who have worked innovatively in and across our communities. This award seeks to recognise those who have developed new and innovative ideas, applied forward thinking and/or applied Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge in different ways. This award also seeks to recognise those who have demonstrated efforts to create and champion change for our people and our communities, as well as demonstrated commitment, adaptability and innovative thinking and attitudes that enrich our communities and beyond.
The winner of the lolly jar guessing competition was Lucas Edwards, who must have left the event before he collected his prize, the jar of lollies. Lucas or his parents can call MLAHMC (Mid Lachlan Aboriginal Housing Management Cooperative) on 1800 231 160 to collect his prize. Or if someone knows Lucas, please let him know MLAHMC has his prize.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.