This award is open to individuals, groups, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses and organisations who have worked innovatively in and across our communities. This award seeks to recognise those who have developed new and innovative ideas, applied forward thinking and/or applied Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge in different ways. This award also seeks to recognise those who have demonstrated efforts to create and champion change for our people and our communities, as well as demonstrated commitment, adaptability and innovative thinking and attitudes that enrich our communities and beyond.

