Last year Danielle McDonald started her debut year in America at the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Championships on the third round after coming back from an injury.

This year she has blitzed the competition in round one with an overall win in the women's WXC class.

The opening round of the GNCC was held at Big Buck in Union, South Carolina which Danielle described the opening round of racing, "the perfect weekend in the nastiest of conditions".

"Thanks to the whole team, rain or shine their dedication is always there," Danielle wrote on social media after her win.

According to the Grand National Cross Country Series Danielle battled her way to the front for the win in WXC.

Her battle placed her ahead of Brandy Richards, who is one of the best competitors in the sport, and Korie Steede who took out last year's class in the GNCC.

With round one in the books Danielle now sits in first place on the leaderboard, five points ahead of Brandy.

The 18-year-old's next round of racing will be from 1-2 March at Palatka, Florida for the Wild Boar GNCC.