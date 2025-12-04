CROQUET

Parkes Croquet players Bill and Beth Thomas recently attended the NSW state games held at Nowra.

The tournament was a three-day event with Bill and Beth each playing seven two-hour games and being awarded runners-up.

"The players were very friendly and the games were so much fun," Beth said.

Bill and Beth agreed that they had played for the experience and certainly didn’t expect to be awarded runners-up.

"We also picked up some good tips for improving our games as well as ideas for our courts and equipment," Bill said.

Croquet is a great game for fun and friendship.

The Parkes club plays on Saturday mornings with 9am hit off at the Parkes Tennis Courts on Bushman Street.

Everyone is invited to come and give it a try.