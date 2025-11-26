The enduro/off-road motorbike racing season has come to an end in both Australia and America with Parkes riders among the best in their classes.

Across the world in America Danielle McDonald made her mark in her first full-time year racing and her brother, Dylan McDonald has also shown he is one to watch coming through the ranks.

Danielle finished her first season of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) in class WXC fourth overall.

This was a massive effort by the 18-year old who started the championship in round three after having five months off the bike due to injury.

She earnt her spot on the podium in third six times and came close four times in fourth place in 11 rounds.

All season she was climbing the ladder.

Ending up in 14th after her first round in round three, she quickly moved to 11th, then 10th, ninth, eighth, sixth, fifth and then fourth where she stayed for the final four rounds.

Among racing in the GNCC Danielle also competed in round six and seven at the US Sprint Enduro in the women's pro class and earnt herself commendable third and second place finishes.

She also came back home and claimed her first senior Hattah win, taking out the ladies category outright and the ladies eight-lap race, and was part of the Australian Women's team who competed in the International Six Day Enduro at Bergamo, Italy to claim her third silver in a row at the event.

Seventeen-year-old Dylan had his first attempt at the GNCC season in class 250B and claimed the championship with one round to go.

He wrote on social media "feels good to finally prove myself".

His winning season consisted of multiple podium finishes including six first place finishes and two second place finishes.

Dylan competed at this year's ISDE in Italy and came home for the annual Hattah Desert Race in Victoria.

In Australia there was more success from our junior and senior riders.

Jade Chellas claimed first in her first year in the senior women's class in EW in the NSW Off-Road Championships.

Her brother Luke Chellas came third in E1, Kye Kinsela placed third in J3 and Priya Kinsela earnt herself fifth in J1.

Next year Priya will age into the Big Wheel 85cc girls class.

The four also competed in the Australian Enduro Championship rounds throughout the year with Jade placing fifth in EW.

For Danielle and Jade their year ended with being named finalists for the NSW Enduro Female Rider of the Year.