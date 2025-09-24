At 18 years old Danielle McDonald has claimed her third International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) silver with team Australia in Bergamo, Italy.

For two years Danielle has competed alongside Jessica Gardiner in the biggest enduro event of the year and in her third ISDE it was no different.

Jessica competed in her thirteenth ISDE with their third team mate, 21-year-old Madison Healey who competed in her first ISDE.

After a knee injury slowed Danielle down at last year's ISDE in Spain she returned to this year's ISDE better than ever.

She was again the fastest Aussie in the women's individual standings placing third overall, just one place shy of her best ISDE individual standing in her first year in Argentina.

Over the six days of competition rain poured over the already difficult Italian terrain creating challenging conditions for riders.

Danielle documented the six days on her social media and said day one was not the best for herself or the team with a few too many mistakes made.

After the first day the girls sat second in the Women's World Trophy behind USA who nearly had a seven-minute lead over the Aussie girls, with France a close 12 seconds behind in third.

Danielle placed seventh in the women's individual standings for the day.

On day two the young rider said she finally found her flow on the bike placing second individually while team Australia slipped down to third in team standings as ISDE rookie, Maddison, lost a chunk of time when she became bogged in ruts that reached above her knees.

Day three presented some challenges for team Australia but for Danielle she made it her day.

A day full of new tests and trials, Danielle claimed the overall win in individual standings over her American rival Brandy Richards who had been dominating the competition.

France increased their lead in second to over one minute ahead of third-placed Australia but it didn't last long.

In more new tests through the Val Seriana Valley in Bergamo on day four, the Aussie girls claimed back their second place standing in the Women's World Trophy.

Danielle said it was a solid day for herself and the team making up good time and Danielle placing third individually for the day.

An extreme weather warning was issued on day five.

Constant light rain produced some tricky conditions for riders on the clay-based special tests but luckily for the Aussie girls they were able to remain trouble-free holding onto second position comfortably with five minutes ahead of team France.

Danielle said she had a cracking start to day five with a win in the first test earning her a third place for the day and by the end she was second overall in the individual standings, only two-minutes behind USA's Brandy.

Day six of the ISDE was a motocross test with USA's Korie Steede slipping past Danielle in the individual standings by three seconds to claim runner-up in the women's individual standings.

Team Australia managed to hold onto their second place standing to claim the silver medal.

"A week full of ups and downs but us girls pushed through claiming another second for team Australia," Danielle posted on social media

"Happy with my riding, some very close racing all week and lots of positives to take away. A few test wins and an overall win on day three.

"A massive thanks to the whole of team Australia, it's always a massive effort by all involved.

"It was so cool to see so many Aussies cheering us on the sidelines this year. I already cannot wait until next year for the 100th edition in Portugal."

The ISDE doesn't just require riders to ride each day.

Each rider also has to do all of their own mechanical and bike work at the end of each day, adding to the difficulty that is the ISDE.

Danielle was straight back on a plane after her third ISDE to America where she shifted her focus to round 10 and 11 of the Grand National Cross Country where she earnt her fifth and sixth third-place finish of the season.

Danielle now sits fourth in the WXC class with two rounds remaining.