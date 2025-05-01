For the third year in a row Parkes enduro talent Danielle McDonald has been named in the Australian Women's World Trophy Team to compete in the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE).

Danielle will again be alongside Jess Gardiner and Tayla Jones.

The trio will be competing coming off brilliant second places at the last two ISDEs.

In Danielle's first year of competing at the ISDE she placed second individually and fifth in her second year with an injured ACL, which are two incredible feats for the young rider.

The 2025 ISDE will be held in Bergamo, Italy from August 24 to 29.

The ISDE is the International Motorcycling Federation's (FIM) longest running off-road event and will be celebrating it's 99th year in the scenic and challenging terrain of Italy.