Still pinching herself that she's living her dream in the Women's NRL, Elizabeth MacGregor is our Sportsperson of the Year.

And equally a remarkable achievement touring with the Australian Joeys Under 17s hockey team has earnt Jett Johnstone the Junior Sportsperson of the Year title.

Elizabeth and Jett were recognised from a tough field of 10 athletes excelling in their fields in the Sportsperson of the Year category and 21 contending the Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

From rising stars in athletics and outstanding hockey teams to inspiring coaches, referees and club people, the Parkes Shire's best in sport and passionate representatives and advocates were all celebrated on Australia Day this year during the annual Sport Awards in Cooke Park.

Australia Day ambassador Dr Skye Charry presented Parkes Under 18 Boys Hockey Team of the Year with their medals on Australia Day. Team of the Year went to Parkes Under 18 Boys Hockey Team - coach Jack Elliott, Sam Westcott, Jagger Gillingham, PJ McPherson and Mitchell Arndell. Australia Day ambassador Dr Skye Charry presented NRLW player Elizabeth MacGregor the Sportsperson of the Year award. Wayne Osborne accepted the Administrator of the Year award on behalf of Angela Bottaro-Porter. Referee or Official of the Year is Lachlan Reynolds for his exceptional contributions in touch football. Dedicated hockey coach Jack Elliott is Coach of the Year. Denise Gersbach was honoured with Senior Sportsperson Award for her outstanding representations in masters hockey. Daughter of the late Ron Harrison OAM Jeanette MacGregor spoke about the sport award named in memory of her father and presented to Parkes' rising stars. Australia Day ambassador Dr Skye Charry and Jeanette MacGregor representing the Harrison family, presented the Ron Harrison OAM Rising Star Award to Emrys Cassidy on Australia Day. Emrys Cassidy is Parkes' 'Star of Stars' in the Ron Harrison OAM Rising Star Award in the sport of athletics. Proud mum and dad Paul MacGregor and Charlene Usher with Sportsperson of the Year Elizabeth MacGregor.

Sportsperson of the Year: Elizabeth MacGregor (rugby league)

Elizabeth has, in just a few years, progressed from local junior rugby league to elite level, culminating in her NRLW debut for the Bulldogs in July 2025, a career-defining moment when she scored two tries.

Beginning her journey with the Parkes Spacemen, she moved through the representative ranks, earning NSWCCC honours in 2022 and 2023, Western Rams selection in 2023, and places in the Sydney Roosters Under 19s and Bulldogs Under 19s squads.

This while completing Year 11 and her HSC, and now balancing university studies in primary teaching, work at Parkes High School in the Special Unit and community roles like coordinating learn-to-swim programs as she travels regularly to Sydney for training.

Elizabeth's first season with the Bulldogs saw her score seven tries in eight appearances - four alone scored in two games.

"Elizabeth’s performance on the field speaks volumes, but her humility, resilience, and pride in her rural roots and a community that shaped her set her apart as a role model for young athletes," her award nomination read.

"She consistently acknowledges her family, teammates and community, inspiring others through her dedication and gratitude."

Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Jett Johnstone (hockey)

Jett has had an exceptional year in hockey at both state and national levels.

In 2025, he was selected in the NSW Under 18 Boys team and the NSW Under 16 Boys Indoor team, showcasing his versatility and talent across formats.

His achievements also included selection in the Australian Joeys Under 17 team, representing Australia on the Six Nations European Tour in Belgium last Easter.

He's now been named in the 2026 NSW Under 18 Boys squad, reflecting his continued development and elite potential.

And his outstanding performances at club and representative levels were recognised when he was awarded the Parkes Hockey Inc Most Outstanding Junior Male for 2025.

"Known for his commitment, sportsmanship, and leadership, he consistently sets a high standard both on and off the field," Jett's award nomination read.

"His achievements highlight not only his personal talent but also his dedication to representing his school, club, state, and country with pride."

Jett and the Johnstone family moved to Sydney in the last few weeks for hockey, with the teenager not able to be present to accept his award.

Team of the Year: Parkes Under 18 Boys Hockey Team

Winners of the Boys Division 1 2025 NSW State Championships, the team delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Their skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship earned them the ‘Play the Whistle’ award for Division 1, recognising their fair play and dedication on the field.

Standout player Will Rix was named Player of the Championship, highlighting his exceptional contribution to the team’s success. "This achievement reflects the talent, commitment, and determination of the players and coaching staff, and marks a significant milestone in their sporting journey," their award nomination read.

Coach / Trainer / Manager of the Year: Jack Elliott (hockey)

Jack has demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill in coaching hockey across all ages throughout 2025.

He has provided consistent, high-quality coaching, working weekly with junior teams ranging from preschool players through to high school athletes.

In addition to his commitment at the grassroots level, Jack coached representative teams with outstanding success: the Parkes Under 10s rep team, the Parkes Under 18 Boys rep team (winners of the Division 1 NSW State Championships), and the Parkes Men’s Premier League team (winners of the Central West Men’s Premier League competition in what was a historic season for the club).

He also facilitated weekly coaching sessions for junior squad players, nurturing skill development and a love for the game.

In recognition of his tireless dedication and impact on the local hockey community, Jack was honoured with the Parkes Hockey Inc Glenn and Cherie Johnstone Dedication to Coaching Award in 2025.

Senior Sportsperson or Team: Denise Gersbach (hockey)

Denise is an outstanding masters hockey player whose achievements in 2025 and beyond reflect her skill, leadership and dedication to the sport.

In 2025, Denise was selected in the NSW Over 50s team, where her experience and commitment were further recognised through her appointment to the team’s Leadership Group.

Her performances at state level led to national selection, representing Australia in the 2025 Trans-Tasman Challenge as a member of the Australian Masters team.

Building on these achievements, Denise has again been recognised for her excellence with selection in the 2026 Australian Over 50s team, a testament to her consistent performance, fitness and professionalism.

"Denise is highly respected by teammates and opponents alike, leading by example both on and off the field," her award nomination read.

"Her ongoing success at state and international level highlights her passion for hockey and her significant contribution to masters sport."

Referee or Official of the Year: Lachlan Reynolds (touch football)

Lachlan has been an integral part of the Parkes Pumas Touch Football Association for more than 14 years, first as a player and now as a highly respected referee.

He consistently represents the club at local, regional, state and national events, demonstrating exceptional skill, professionalism, and dedication.

In 2024, Lachlan was inducted into the NSW Talented Referee Youth Squad (TRYS), earning his State Badge Grading and presenting his state jacket in 2025.

He was named Most Improved Referee for the NSW South Western Suns Region and was selected into the NSW Touch Football Youth Elite Referees Squad, one of only 15 across the state.

Lachlan has also represented Red Bend Catholic College and NSWCCC at the National Youth Championships and Australian All Schools Competition.

As a committee member and mentor at Parkes Pumas, Lachlan guides junior referees with patience and encouragement.

"Known for his bright character, leadership, and generosity, he embodies the spirit of Australian sport, contributing tirelessly both on and off the field and serving as a true role model for the community," Lachlan's award nomination read.

Administrator of the Year: Angela Bottaro-Porter (soccer)

Angela is a highly respected leader in Parkes and District Amateur Soccer Association, recognised for her long‑term commitment and service to the sport.

A life member of the Parkes and District Amateur Soccer Association, Angela has held key executive roles including treasurer and currently secretary, helping guide the organisation’s growth and governance.

She also contributes at a regional level through the Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association, helping coordinate the Lachlan Region Youth League with the aim of expanding youth participation.

In addition to her administrative roles, Angela coaches local teams and was honoured as Regional Female Coach of the Year at the Football NSW Coaching Conference, reflecting her dedication to development and grassroots soccer.

Ron Harrison OAM Rising Star: Emrys Cassidy (athletics)

There were 13 recipients of the Rising Star Award grants in 2025, with the perpetual Ron Harrison OAM Rising Star Award that recognises a sportsperson with great potential as the 'Star of Stars' from all the recipients going to Emrys Cassidy.

At nine years Emrys has competed at a state level for athletics over the last three years and has medalled at state titles for NSW Athletics and Little Athletics.

Earlier in 2025 he won gold at the NSWPSSA Cross Country.

He was awarded the highest sporting honour from Catholic Schools NSW with a Maroon Award, being one of just three primary school students across the state to be honoured and becoming one of the youngest recipients of the award.

And to top his year off, Emrys was awarded the Wilcannia-Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Award at his school's presentation night.

Emrys is also proving quite the allrounder with his award nomination saying athletics "isn't all he is rocking the NSW sporting world in" - he's been representing swimming at Polding regional championships and the Parkes Pumas in touch football.