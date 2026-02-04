James Rooney has completed his 250th parkrun at the 241st Northparkes Oval Parkrun on 24 January.

His parkrun journey began on 30 December 2017 and since then James has participated in 23 different park runs in all of Australia's states and territories except for Western Australia.

"James is a well liked, well respected and unique park-runner and is an inspiration to many," Northparkes Oval Parkrun posted on Facebook, celebrating James' milestone.

In his 70s, James proves that age is not a barrier to getting out and participating in life, running in his thongs most weeks and has only just recorded his fastest parkrun time last year.

"Congratulations James, thank you for being who you are and for being part of Northparkes Oval Parkrun," Northparkes Oval Parkrun shared on Facebook.

Parkrun will be on again this Saturday morning from 7.50am.

This Saturday's run will be celebrating five year at Northparkes Oval.

Join in on the fun, tutus are optional!