PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday we played a two Person Ambrose which was sponsored by our Life Members.

This group of members have the exulted positions as great servants of the club, and they are still supporting the playing of golf in Parkes, thanks to all.

There were 41 teams out enjoying the different format, so great to see that many golfers again on the fairways.

The winning team was the father and son combination of Garry and Aaron Wilkie.

Garry is always the first to join up each year to support the PGC but rarely plays.

Aaron obviously coaxed him out in need of the extra handicap and Garry thought there was still some tricks in the old bag.

They played off a 4 handicap and hit a 4 under par score, excellent on the day as the greens were slick but true.

Their net score was 63.75 which was too much for the chasing pairs.

Next in was Mitch Cambourne and Nick Morrison with a score of 64.75 which was very competitive on the day but just fell short at the post.

Zac Kelly was also utilising Jack Kaden’s handicap to help them secure a 65 net, but I believe it was Jack that carried the team.

Riall and Taj Harrison had a solid 66 as did the old trojans Ron Hetherington and Trevor Chatman.

The event also doubled as the Keno Lets Play Ambrose event with Ron Hetherington and Trevor Chatman off to the Regional Finals, Margaret Hogan and Frankie Cock off representing the Ladies, and having a girl’s weekend to boot, and Craig and Mel Matthews again off to compete in the mixed team event.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Mitch Cambourne at 323cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Brandan Plunkett at 79cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Wilkie at 100cm, the Westlime 11th by Aaron Wilkie at 100cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th by Ron Hetherington at 112cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Ron Hetherington at 112cm.

Ball winners were Jack Kaden and Zac Kelly 65, Riall and Taj Harrison 66, Steven Collins and Aaron Huppatz 66.75, Sam Standen and Matt Spedding 66.75, Brandan Plunkett and Blake Parker 66.75, Melissa and Craig Matthews 67.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

It was a case of only the brave who turned up when 19 players took on the arctic conditions which prevailed for last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes.

As well as the cold, gusting winds prevailed throughout the day with Parkes' Ken Keith returning the best score of 34 stableford points.

Hot on his heels with 33 points were Forbes' Ted Morgan and Lindsay Elliott from Parkes with Ted claiming second spot on a count-back.

Parkes had 13 players to Forbes' six and had to fight hard for a win in the twin-towns shield 187 points to 175.

Ken Keith completed a good day winning the A grade nearest-to-pin on the 11th hole and Bruce Chandler from Forbes the B grade winner.

The ball sweep went to 30 points with Parkes players Lindsay Elliott, John Fowler (32) and Gordon Pritchard (30) the recipients.

On a day where no-one played to their handicap, Parkes' John Pearce won the encouragement award.

This week Forbes will host the monthly Lachlan Valley competition where registration will be taken from 9.15am for a 10 o'clock shotgun start.