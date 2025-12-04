PARKES GOLF

Saturday’s results

Saturday was an 18 hole Ambrose event sponsored by our club professional Zac Kelly.

The event was drafted by club captain John Green and Zac from an idea to alter the normal Ambrose game to something a bit more interesting.

You could either play in a 2, 3 or 4 person team and some great initiatives, such as only 2 players putting on the alternate greens and the lowest markers tee’d off on the least amount of holes.

There were 101 starters, our best number for an extended period.

The members appreciate the work Zac and Maddi are doing behind the scenes and also in promotion to make golf more pleasurable and accessible to all members.

There were 2 shotgun timeslots over the day, and the prize winners were split across both, early morning and lunch, so there was no obvious advantage as the wind gusted strongly all day.

There were some strong scratch scores on the day with the Matthews family in Mel, Craig and Fletcher joined by Nick Strudwick for the day, and they posted a 69 off the stick for their round with all players adding bits of magic as they went around.

Their round in the 4 person team was only beaten by Max Keith, Michael Thomas, Sam Standen and Matt Spedding who shot a scintillating 67 – 5 under par.

The president’s team of handpicked ‘guns’ comprising Peter Magill, Dave Stevenson, Brendon Simpson and Troy Thomson also fired a 67 off the stick as was expected.

In the 3 person teams, the hot side of Blake Parker, Zac Kelly and Tyson Spence playing off a 3 handicap shot a 66 off the stick and were 4 ahead of the next nearest team.

In the 2 person teams Taj and father Riall fired a tidy 68 off the stick and they were 2 in front of playing partners Garry (having his annual game) and Aaron Wilkie who were next best.

The net scores for the day was the target and Mel and team came out on top with their 58.75, winning the day and being 3.5 strokes better than the team of Tom Medcalf, Tony Evans, Scott Winter and Sean Sloan (61.25) with the vintage side of Lex Hodges, Rob Cheney, Tony Hendry and Rob Staples next in on 61.75.

Perhaps proving that the 4 person team was the way to go – only to be proven the next time this format is run.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Glenn Pepper at 458cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Jack Sharkey at 244cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Riall Harrison at 226cm, the Max Keith Carpentary 11th by Lindsay Elliott at 24cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Brendan Bennett at 358cm.

The Money Hole was won by Jack Sharkey at 244cm.

Ball winners were Peter Magill, David Stevenson, Troy Thomson, Brendan Simpson 61.87, Zac Kelly, Blake Parker, Tyson Spence 62.17.