There was nothing but praise from all associated with the veterans Week of Golf which attracted 115 players representing 37 clubs to Forbes last week.

NSWVGA hosting delegate Penny Hudson from Leeton had nothing but congratulations for the host club and support from the event one of the best on record for the local club.

“It is good to see such support from players coming to play in tournaments this side of the mountains,” she said.

“We have stats which show around 15,000 veterans golfers on our books and better still to see many supporting events like this. Congratulations to the Forbes club and support shown, it is a credit to all,” she added.

President of the Lachlan Valley and Forbes vets Peter Barnes said players came from all over, from Leongatha (Melbourne) to most corners of NSW.

“That makes all the lead up work worthwhile,” he said.

“There are many I would like to thank from my committee, headed by Allan Rees to the many volunteers with special mention to Roz and Steve Edwards and a mention to my wife Joy. Rotary also helped out as did Ross Williams, Andrew Norton-Knight and Max Haley, it all helps,” he said.

During the dinner on Thursday night NSWVGA president John Daley made a special presentation to Beryl and Lyn Roberts for their association with vets golf over the past 21 years.

Max Bignall from the Tanilba Bay club in Newcastle is a keen follower of the vet golf calendar and echoed the praise handed out to all connected with the Week of Golf.

“This is I my first time here in Forbes and I can tell you I will be back. This has been a good week on and off the course,” he said.

“The course was excellent even though a few found the fast green a bit hard to handle but they played accordingly true to line and length. I liked them. The fairways and surrounds matched the greens, a wonderfully prepared course."

Full results for the Week of Golf, noting, only able to win one trophy. Forbes or otherwise noted.

NSWVGA Medals– Men’s winner Steve Uphill 38 points, r/u Don Maling (Harden) 37. Ladies Jackie Wheeler (Kiama) 37, r/u Dianne Shadlow (Inverell) 35.

36-hole winners – Men – A grade Peter Cowhan 69 points, r/u Niel Duncan 66. B grade Brian Matthews (Parkes) 70, r/u John Daly (Grafton) 67. C grade Max Bignall (Tanilba Bay) 66, r/u Eric Hudson (Leeton) 65. Visiting winner Michael Holland (Port Macquarie) 68.

Ladies – Division 1 Carolyn Duncan 69, r/u Penny Hudson (Leeton) 65. Div 2 Diane McInnes (Charlestown) 70, r/u Heather Dennis (Pambula/Marimbula).

Monday, 2-ball ambrose medley. Winners, Kim Herbert and Peter Grayson 66.75 nett, r/u Penny and Eric Hudson (Leeton) 67.

Ball sweep, Forbes and Parkes only. 67.83 nett Peter and Meg Scholefield (F), 67.25 Peter and Linda Cowhan (F), 67.75 Ken Walton and Ken Sanderson (F), 78.76 Niel and Carolyn Duncan (F), 78.25 Nym Dziuba and Phil Bishop (P), 68.25 Peter Barnes and Alf Davies, 70.79 Brian and Dale Matthews (P), 71.78 Alan Rees and Scott Kirkman (F), 71.25 David Sly and Michael Prior (F), 73.84.

Tuesday individual stableford. Men. A grade winner Bob Wilson (Dubbo) 36 points, r/u Kim Herbert 33. B grade Graham Newport 40, r/u John McCaw (Nelsons Bay) 35, C grade Frank Hanns 35 on c/b, r/u Steve Edwards 35. Visiting winner Allan Bransdon (Russell Vale) 33.

Ladies. Div 1 winner Jenny Fletcher 35 points, r/u Evelyn Uphill 33. Div 2 Robyn Summers (Toronto) 36, r/u Lindy Cowhan 34. Visiting winner Dale Matthews (Parkes) 33.

Ball sweep – Forbes and Parkes only. 35 points Niel Duncan (F), Frank Hanns (F), Steve Edwards (F), 34 Ken Walton (F), 33 Brian Mattiske (P), Kim Herbert (F), 32 Peter Grayson (F), 31 Nym Dziuba (P), Peter Bristol (P), Bede Tooth (F), Peter Barnes (F).

Thursday, individual stableford. Men. A grade Barry Parker 35, r/u Garry Wilson (Kiama) 33. B grade Grant Wilson (Gosford) 35, r/u Trevor Harrison (Nelsons Bay) 33, C grade Bruce Walker (Pambula/Merimbula) 36, r/u Anthony Stone (Sussex Inlet) 33. Visiting winner Don Maling (Harden) 33.

Ball sweep – Forbes and Parkes only. 33 Dale Stait (P), Ken Walton (F), John Fowler (P), Steve Uphill (F), 31 Niel Duncan (F), Peter Cowhan (F), Peter Scholefield (F), Steve Grace (G’fell), 30 Kim Herbert (F), Peter Grayson (F), 29 John Dwyer (P), 28 Neal Herbert (F), Frank Hanns (F).

Friday, Men, A grade Ron Armstrong (Cabramatta) 34 on c/b, r/u Alf Davies 34. B grade Allen Bampton (Toronto) 34, r/u Donald Schultz (Toronro) 32. C grade Peter Grayson 32, r/u Ralph Baker 31. Winning visitor Jeffery Flynn (Branxton) 30.

Ball sweep winners, Forbes and Parkes only – 37 points Peter Cowhan (F), 36 Kim Herbert (F), 34 Warwick Judge (F), 33 Niel Duncan (F), Barry Shine (F), 32 Ken Walton (F), Peter Grayson (F), Ann-Maree Gaffney (F), 31 Ralph Baker (F), Carolyn Duncan (F), Peter Bristol (P), Dale Stait (P), Don McKeowen (F), 30 Frank Hanns (F), Veronica Rebellato (F), Jenny Fletcher (F), Linda Cowhan (F),

COMING UP – Another highlight for this month will be the Lachlan Valley Association 18-hole comp which is re-scheduled for West Wyalong on Thursday week due to that club hosting a ladies tournament this week. Players from Condobolin, Forbes, Parkes, Grenfell and possibly Cowra expected to compete.

This Thursday twin-towns players will converge on Parkes from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.