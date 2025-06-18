PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday we had the PRP Real Estate sponsored stableford that also doubled as round 2 of the Handiskins competition for ’25.

Tony Dwyer and team have long been supporters of the PGC and golf in general and we thank them for their continued involvement.

There were 62 golfers in attendance with the shotgun start being undertaken after the PGC’s AGM, which was well attended and well received.

A notable outcome was the election of Rod Luyt to the Life Members club, a honour that was supported by all in attendance.

Coming out on top on Saturday was Col Breaden, returning to the winner’s circle.

It’s been a while since Col has saluted the Captain but it was also stressful to the end with his 37 points being equal with James Ward and a count back being required.

Col was slow out of the blocks and his playing partners thought there wasn’t any chance of him picking up the Barry Hall trophy contested by the group each week.

But he grew a leg on the 2nd nine with a 21 point haul 3 clear of James on the count back.

James hit a very good 37/37 split to record his 37 point haul and his GA is now down to 2.5, a great effort.

There were a number of chasers including Aaron Gaffey and the back in form Nym Dziuba both on 36.

Aaron has set his sights on a slice of the Parkes Open in a few months and is crunching the ball to great effect currently.

Nym on the other hand was in the wilderness, similar to his next golfing odyssey, but now is returning to the monotonous regularity of hitting his handicap on each outing.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Richard Hamilton at 790cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Nick Kelly at 280cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Riall Harrison at 44cm, the Westlime 11th Phil Bishop at 36cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th Riall Harrison at 83cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Riall Harrison 83cm, confirming his accuracy and ball striking on the day.

Ball winners were Aaron Gaffey, Nym Dziuba 36, Brent Jenkins, Jack Elliott 35, Phil Smith, Dave Stevenson 34 c/b.

Next week is an 18 hole Medley Advice for Life, Dusty Powter, sponsored event.

It also doubles as a the 3rd round of Handiskins and 3rd round of the Bridgestone Australia Mining Services shootout.

LACHLAN VALLEY GOLF

The Lachlan Valley District Golf Association held the 2025 Championships and Pennants at the challenging Trundle sand green layout on Sunday.

While the morning started with a few scuddy showers it cleared so all golfers had a good crack at the course and the small testing greens.

More than 100 players were in the draw with Trundle, Grenfell and Condobolin being best represented.

A grade was restricted to 0-6 handicap with Garry Hancock from Grenfell coming in with a 68 on the 66 rated course.

The slope rating is only 109 at Trundle so all golfers were playing below their normal handicaps.

The runner-up in A grade was the ever present Steve Betland from Forbes on a count back on 69.

Greg Denver from Peak Hill picked up the B grade, 7-11 handicap, with a 75 one stroke in front of Michael Duval from Grenfell.

In C grade, above 12 handicap, Glen Pepper from Bogan Gate won the day with 77, 4 in front of Karl Turner from Trundle.

The junior winner was Zac Mitchell from Condobolin with a great 70.

The Sand Green Championships was won by Johnny Baker from Caragabal.

Ross Noble, not the comedian, from Caragabal won the veterans handicap and the Gordon Moulder Cup was won by Brett Rosser from Peak Hill.

The A grade pennants was won by the strong Forbes contingent on 203, 4 clear of the Condobolin side.

In B grade Peak Hill on 144 beat home Condobolin on 134.

The juniors was won by Condobolin.

The veteran pennants was won by Condobolin from Grenfell in the A grade, and Grenfell from Peak Hill in the B grade.

The only consolation on the day for the Parkes Golf Club was president Peter Magill winning the Nearest the Pin in A grade.

VETERANS GOLF

Only a small field for veterans twin towns golf in Forbes last week despite the weather not all that bad considering the recent run of wet and miserable conditions.

While not able to collect the vets winners envelope best score for the day went to Reggie Murray with a one over scratch round for 38 points.

Not that it worried local leftie Barry Parker who collected first with 35 points.

Due to the small field no runner-up trophy was presented. Encouragement award to the ‘hot and cold’ Alex Mackinnon.

Nearest the pins, all grades. 9th Tony Cogswell (F), 18th Nym Dziuba (P).

Ball sweep to 32 points. 34 Nym Dziuba (P), Bruce Chandler (F), 33 Ralph Baker (F), Neal Herbert (F), Frank Hanns (F), 32 Kim Herbert (F).

Nothing unusual in the twin towns shield with Forbes, best six from 22 players for 200 points to Parkes’ 85 from only three representatives.

Prior to presentations on Thursday a minute’s silence was absorbed in respect to the passing for popular Parkes member Graham Cooke whose grave side funeral will be held on Friday, 4 July.

This week will see the Lachlan Valley monthly 18 hole comp heading to the green fields of the Condobolin Golf Club where if the golf isn’t the best, hospitality, morning tea and lunch will be.

Nominations from 9.15am for a 10am shot gun start.