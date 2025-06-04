PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

June Monthly Medal

The June Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal was played on Saturday, and our day sponsor being Parkes Courier Services.

PGC and Parkes Courier Services have a long association, and we are grateful to the Thompson family for their ongoing support of golf in Parkes.

The course was immaculate with recent top-up rainfall - the staff of Logan and Brenton had been hard at work cutting the fairways a bit wider for the benefit of players, plus also taking some length of the top to get the rollout happening.

The day couldn’t have presented any better with near zero wind and what felt like a warm autumn day.

There were 69 players enjoying the best of life.

In A grade the winner was club champ Aaron Wilkie shooting a 2 over 74, with an even split on each side.

Aaron is unbeatable in his current form and is the player all look to try and catch.

Jack Matthews had the same score as last month, when he won the same event.

Unfortunately, he fell 2 short but is proving a worthy contender on each outing.

He also had the same split on each side with 38s.

Riall Harrison got back near his best recording a 78 off the stick, which included 3 birdies so he should factor in upcoming events.

In the net event Jack Matthews again picked up the prizemoney with a solid 70, beating home a group of players on 72 including Ian Phipps, Riall Harrison and Peter Bristol.

In B grade scratch Lindsay Elliott finally got the prize with his 92 off the stick.

Lindsay has been having some good rounds of late but just missing out, but he won with a foot in the air or by 2 shots from Brendon Simpson.

Brendo has also been hitting them well and just needs a bit more time on the course to go up that extra step on the ladder.

In the net event the handicappers friend, Michael Dellaca, again got there by a stroke from Lindsay with his 75 being solid on the day.

In C grade another who has been out hunting trophies, Richard Hamilton, finally got there picking up the dual scratch and net.

His scratch score of 96 was 3 clear of Luke Clyne who is getting among the goodies more often now.

Richard had a solid 47 in closing making it too difficult to catch.

In the net Richard had to take the win off Luke via a countback, with their 74’s a good effort by both.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Blake Parker with 25 putts.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Ian Phipps on 72, the exact same result as last month.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were –The Idlerite 1st was Idlerite Tyrepower by Tom Delmenico at 98cm, the Griffins Leading Edge was Aaron Wilkie at 160cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Wilkie at 160cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Justin Middleton at 142cm and the 17th by Richard Hamilton at 322cm.

Ball winners were Riall Harrison, Peter Bristol72, Ron Hetherington 73, Anita Medcalf, Frankie Cock, Steve Edmonds, Luke Clyne 74.

This weekend is an 18 Hole Medley Par Event.