PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

August Monthly Medal

The August Telescope Tyres/Hankook Masters Monthly Medal was played on Saturday, and our day sponsor being Blatch’s.

Allan Blatch and family continue the long and significant association with the PGC, and we are proud to host their events for our members and guests.

Unfortunately, the weather played havoc with the player numbers and there were only 61 players teeing off in the monthly medal.

In A grade the scratch winner was Blake Parker with a solid 77 on a course without run and some solid wind gusts.

Blake had a 3 over front nine and a 2 over back with a birdie on the last, that put him one better than Rob Hey on the day.

Rob was a bit ragged on the front and had 5 bogeys and a birdie but straightened it out on the back and also came in 2 over.

There weren’t any other A graders able to break the 80 scratch mark on the day.

Club Pro Zac Kelly did shoot a 1 over par on the day with a 4 over on the front and a 3 birdie 3 under on the back which finally put a smile on his face.

David Brown took out the A grade net with his 72 one better than Rob Hey and a host back on 75.

In the B grade scratch event Nym Dziuba an 87 with a 45/42 split to beat home Phill Smith by a stroke.

Phill shot an even 44/44 split and had good control in the tough conditions but 4 double bogeys on the day cost him the August B grade medal.

The chasers were 3 shots further back and never really in the hunt. In the net event Phill turned the tide on Nym to win by a clear 2 strokes and get some measure of revenge. Trevor Chatman also finished with a 75 net.

In C grade Rob Lea was the scratch winner with 92 on a day where he could only scramble 3 pars.

Rob beat home Aaron Huppatz by a stroke in a close run thing. Aaron went out in a 45 but stumbled home with a 48, the opposite to Rob’s round.

In the net event Rob Lea got the double with his 72, 2 better than Brian Hogan Snr on the day with Gordon Pritchard and Aaron also coming in with 74s.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Peter Picker on a countback at 27 putts.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Gordon Pritchard with his 74.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were –The Idlerite 1st was not won, the Griffins Leading Edge was Ian Phipps at 50cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Justin Middleton at 152cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Mel Matthews at 315cm and the 17th by Ian Hendry at 235cm.

The Money Hole was won by Ian Hendry at 235cm.

Ball winners were Robert Shannon 72, Rob Hey 73, Brian Hogan, Gordon Pritchard 74.

This coming weekend is a 2 Person Aggregate Stableford with an Individual in conjunction.

VETERANS GOLF

There was no pain for Bede Tooth last Thursday as he blitzed the field of 24 players in the twin towns veterans golf competition winning with 40 points in the 18 hole competition.

While most were happy with a three pointer, or two, it was reported the popular Forbes member posted three four pointers cruising to victory over Parkes chief Robert J Lea next best on 37 points.

Played at Parkes there were few complaints despite the course being wet in patches while the greens were well presented, fast and true complemented with pleasant winter weather.

Other awards included Forbes’ Fonz Melisi taking home the encouragement award on a count-back with nearest the pin balls going to Parkes ace Nym Dziuba (A grade) and Forbes’ Frank Hanns (B grade) at the 4th hole while on the 11th no A graders found the putting surface with Mick Bond from Parkes taking out B grade.

Ball sweep to 30 points – 34 Mick Bond (P), Don McKeowen (F), 33 Barry Shine (F), Kim Herbert (F), 32 Lindsay Elliott (P), 30 Ian Ward (P), Niel Duncan (F).

Forbes players continued their dominance in the twin towns shield with their best six scores from 13 players totalling 199 points to Parkes’ (11 players) 191.

This week twin town vets will play at Forbes with nominations from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.

Reigning Bogan Gate Vets Masters champion Gordon Pritchard is the contact for Parkes players interested in playing in this years event which will be held on Tuesday, 12 August.

Last year over 40 players took part with similar numbers expected this year.

Due to the popularity of the sand greens classic nominations (with GOLFlink number) are requested.

If interested contact Gordon 0428 635 739 or Steve Edwards 0415 665 925.

How much for a day to remember? Only $30, $15 to play, $15 to eat.

How good is that, everyone’s a winner, more so if able to pick up one of the valued prizes on offer.

Individual and draw from the hat 4-ball competitions.