PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

July Monthly Medal

The July Telescope Tyres/Hankook Masters Monthly Medal was played on Saturday, and our day sponsor being Goosey Sports and Josh Miles.

As a former local, Josh has been behind the PGC and assisting with sponsoring over the last few years and we are grateful for the ongoing partnership.

The course was immaculate with Logan and Brenton working hard to present in tip top order.

There were 78 players enjoying the tilt at the monthly medal.

In A grade the scratch winner was Anthony Rath playing off a 1 handicap on the day.

Anthony has been with the club for some 12 months but doesn’t get the opportunity to play regularly.

He certainly fired on Saturday with an outward 39 including a birdie on the 8th then sailed in on the inward 9 with a 1 under 34 with 3 birdies to seal the win with his 73.

Next in was club Pro Zac Kelly on 74 trying to find some form, his round included 4 birdies as well.

Riall Harrison really looked his old self with the 75 he compiled including 3 birdies and unfortunately a double on 16.

Aaron Wilkie and John Green just couldn’t get it going as they both shot 78s.

In the net event Beau Tanswell was uncatchable with his 67 off a 12 handicap 3 better than Riall and 5 better than Anthony Rath and the reliable Ian Phipps.

In the B grade scratch event Ian Hendry shot an impressive 87.

Ian hasn’t played for 6 weeks due to a travelling interlude, but that must have been the elixir he needed.

He finished 7 shots in front of Nathan Johnston, Ian Tucker and Richard Hutchinson.

In the net event Ian again swept the pool with his 72 again 5 better than Nathan with Wayne, Matthew Littlewood and Tony Hendry 1 stroke further back.

In C grade Col Breaden stood up with a solid 94 off the stick to beat home Dylan Hood by 2 shots with Luke Clyne a further stroke behind.

Col hasn’t completely fired over the last few weeks but has been building for a podium finish.

In the net event it was Steve Collins with a 72 who took out the trophy, but not before withstanding a 3 way countback from Col and Luke.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Jack Matthews on a countback at 27 putts.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Ian Phipps on 72, the exact same result as the last 2 months.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were –The Idlerite 1st was Leone Stevenson at 560cm, the Griffins Leading Edge was John Dwyer at 140cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Addison Sharpe at 15cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Andrew Bourke at 254cm and the 17th by Rod Luyt at 160cm.

The Money Hole was won by Andrew Bourke at 254cm.

Ball winners were Riall Harrison 70, Ian Phipps, Luke Clyne 72, John Green 73, Rob Hey 74, Frankie Cock 75.

This coming weekend is a 2 Person Ambrose.

VETERANS GOLF

Prior to presentations in twin towns vets golf last Thursday in Forbes host Allan Rees congratulated the 23 players who took part as the weather had it all - freezing conditions, wind and at times misty rain.

But play they did with the winner from the local ranks Peter Scholefield bravely taking all laurels breaking handicap to post 38 points and while due to a small field there was no runner-up trophy but special mention to Parkes’ John Fowler next best with 37 points.

The punters pal John Milton backed a winner at the wrong end of the field taking home the "burner" for the encouragement award, while nearest-to-pins in all grades went to Alf Davies back after a successful knee operation.

In the twin-towns shield, Forbes 198 (14 players) and Parkes (nine) 185.

The ball sweep to 30 points: 33 - Frank Hanns (F), Steve Uphill (F), Allan Rees (F); 32 - Richard Hamilton (P); 31 Alf Davies (F), 30 - Lindsay Elliott (P), Nym Dziuba (P), Ted Morgan (F), Kim Herbert (F).

Next week twin-towns in Parkes, 9.15am for a 10am shot-gun start. Be brave, be there.

The following week Forbes will host the Lachlan Valley monthly competition.